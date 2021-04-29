Six-run first ends CHS's three-game streak

Lincoln Southeast plated six in the first inning, hit the ball all night and ended Columbus High's three-game win streak on Tuesday in a 14-5 Knights win at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
Southeast pounded out 16 hits with those 14 runs and went 8 for 16 (.500) with runners in scoring position. Columbus fought back and scored five in the fourth but couldn't muster anymore while Southeast answered with two in the fifth and exploded for six more in the sixth.
Junior Ryan Eickhoff took the loss on a performance that included 3 and 2/3 innings, eight hits and six runs but only one of which was earned. Jarrett Bell tossed two innings and also fell victim to a sizzling hot Southeast offense. He allowed six hits and seven earned.
Columbus dropped to 13-11 with the loss and was back in action Thursday at Elkhorn South.
"They swung it really well. It was just one of those nights where they kind of had it going," Discoverer coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We tried Ryan, Jarret and Caleb (Van Dyke) and they were on all of those guys. The back breaker was that (Southeast) did really well with two strikes and with two outs."
That was true in the very first at bat. Eickhoff pitched a full count to Southeast leadoff hitter Max Buettenback who took the sixth pitch of the at-bat over the right field wall.
Eickhoff then gave up back-to-back singles but struck out the fourth hitter and induced a grounder to third in the next plate appearance. An error there allowed another run. A fly out in the next at-bat would have ended the inning. Instead, a double, single and another single added four more to the Knights' total. Those three hits came in two 1-2 counts and another full count.
"They had one of those nights that happen every now and again where everybody is hitting, and unfortunately, we were the other team going against that," Johnson said.
Eickhoff allowed two more hits the rest of the way but set Southeast down in order in the second and third thanks to a double play in the third.
Columbus broke through on a two-run single from Evan Bock in the fourth with the bases loaded, an RBI single to right for another run by Tadan Bell in the next at-bat then an RBI ground out by Jarrett Bell that cut the deficit to 6-4. He eventually came around and made it 6-5 on a passed ball.
A two-out, two-run double the next inning pushed the Southeast lead back up to three. The Knights then scored six with two down in the sixth on a hit batter, three singles, walk and home run.
"It felt like every time they had guys on, they got a hit," Johnson said. "Like I said, with two outs, they just kept it going."
Columbus had less than a third of the total number of hits compiled by the Knights. Bock and Bell plus Trey Kobza, Colin Flyr and Brent Beard reached on singles. Kobza and Beard also drew walks. Kaden Young was issued two free passes.
Columbus was a respectable 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position. But even that sort of robust .429 average couldn't compare to .500 for Southeast.
"It was one of those nights where they hit really well, and we just couldn't match it offensively," Johnson said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at Sports@columbustelegram.com.