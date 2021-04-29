Six-run first ends CHS's three-game streak

That was true in the very first at bat. Eickhoff pitched a full count to Southeast leadoff hitter Max Buettenback who took the sixth pitch of the at-bat over the right field wall.

Eickhoff then gave up back-to-back singles but struck out the fourth hitter and induced a grounder to third in the next plate appearance. An error there allowed another run. A fly out in the next at-bat would have ended the inning. Instead, a double, single and another single added four more to the Knights' total. Those three hits came in two 1-2 counts and another full count.

"They had one of those nights that happen every now and again where everybody is hitting, and unfortunately, we were the other team going against that," Johnson said.

Eickhoff allowed two more hits the rest of the way but set Southeast down in order in the second and third thanks to a double play in the third.