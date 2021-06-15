Six-run third sends Lakeveiw Seniors to 8-0

Jason Sjuts drove in a run on an RBI single. Cooper Tessendorf, who was just part of a prospects event in Atlanta, caught and was 2 for 4 at the plate with two singles and a run scored. Kolby Blaser was 2 for 4 also with two singles and scored three runs. Sam Kwapnioski and Layne Forney both had two RBIs. Kwapnioski had the only extra-base hit on a first-inning double that scored Blaser and gave the Seniors a 1-0 lead.

Tekamah-Herman tied it the next inning on a leadoff double, passed ball and sac fly.

Tessendorf, Blaser, Forney and Ian Gibbs all had hits in the six-run third. Kwapnioski was hit by a pitch, Jason Sjuts reached on a dropped third strike and Jordan Kracl got aboard on the error in right. Blaser singled, moved twice on passed balls and scored on Kwapnioski's ground out to make it 8-1 in the sixth. Jason Sjuts reached on a walk then gave way to courtesy runner Landon Ternus who turned a throwing error by the catcher and the first baseman into three bases and a run.

"We're just a little rusty and haven't played. We've got to be a little more consistent," coach Tessendorf said. "Even on the mound, we didn't pitch as well as we should have. Defensively we're missing Haustyn Forney, too. That all hurts when you're No. 3 hitter and your starting shortstop is out. But it is what it is right now."