Six-run third sends Lakeveiw Seniors to 8-0

The Platte Center Post 283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors are struggling through a tough stretch of bumps and bruises throughout the roster. Yet, while Bank of the Valley might not be 100%, it's still to much to handle for most opponents.
The Lakeview Seniors improved to 8-0 Monday night following a 9-1, six-inning win over Tekamah-Herman behind a six-run third inning that broke a 1-1 tie. Bank of the Valley sent 10 hitters to the plate and used four hits, a hit batter, a dropped third strike and a drop in right field to take control of the contest.
Several members of the roster are in a tough stretch of activity that includes football and basketball camps, traveling nationally for baseball tryouts or still recovering from nagging injuries last week. Coach Travis Tessendorf said that helps to explain some inconsistency.
But while the Lakeview Seniors have yet to put together a full game, Tessendorf said it's only a matter of time. Until then, even at 70 or 80% he still likes his chances.
"We're a little rusty and we're tired. We're all beat up," Tessendorf said. "Half our team is involved in something else. ...The basketball and football camps are kind of taking a toll right now, which is something I understand. It comes with being at a small school and playing three sports. We've got to get healed up."
Two of the busiest members of the team include Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family twins Jacob and Jason Sjuts. That duo played three basketball games earlier in the day as part of a team camp. Regardless, Jacob threw the final four innings on Monday night with two hits, two walks, six strikeouts and no runs allowed.
Jason Sjuts drove in a run on an RBI single. Cooper Tessendorf, who was just part of a prospects event in Atlanta, caught and was 2 for 4 at the plate with two singles and a run scored. Kolby Blaser was 2 for 4 also with two singles and scored three runs. Sam Kwapnioski and Layne Forney both had two RBIs. Kwapnioski had the only extra-base hit on a first-inning double that scored Blaser and gave the Seniors a 1-0 lead.
Tekamah-Herman tied it the next inning on a leadoff double, passed ball and sac fly.
Tessendorf, Blaser, Forney and Ian Gibbs all had hits in the six-run third. Kwapnioski was hit by a pitch, Jason Sjuts reached on a dropped third strike and Jordan Kracl got aboard on the error in right. Blaser singled, moved twice on passed balls and scored on Kwapnioski's ground out to make it 8-1 in the sixth. Jason Sjuts reached on a walk then gave way to courtesy runner Landon Ternus who turned a throwing error by the catcher and the first baseman into three bases and a run.
"We're just a little rusty and haven't played. We've got to be a little more consistent," coach Tessendorf said. "Even on the mound, we didn't pitch as well as we should have. Defensively we're missing Haustyn Forney, too. That all hurts when you're No. 3 hitter and your starting shortstop is out. But it is what it is right now."
Lakeview had somewhat of a blessing in disguise over the weekend when, due to injuries or other events, the roster didn't include enough leftovers for a tournament in Hartington. It would have been nice to play and get three more games together, but it was also a good respite for a roster that has been go, go, go ever since school let out.
"We're striking out too much for as good of hitters as we are. We faced good pitchers, but they're pitchers that we should hit," coach Tessendorf said. "Especially our top of the lineup hitters, we're striking out more than we normally do. We'll correct that."
Bank of the Valley also wasn't going to have enough players for Wednesday's home game against Wayne. As a result, the teams are looking for a makeup date.
The Seniors improved to 8-0 with the win and are next on the diamond Monday at home against West Point.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Lakeview Seniors 9, Tekamah-Herman 1 (6 Innings)
Tekamah-Herman...................................................0-1-0-0-0-0 -- 6-4-4
Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors (8-0).................1-0-6-0-0-2 -- 9-7-0
Win: Jason Sjuts 4IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 6K. 2B: Sam Kwapnioski. RBI: Kwapnioski 2, Layne Forney 2, Jason Sjuts, Jordan Kracl, Jacob Sjuts. SB: Cooper Tessendorf, Brenden Sloup.