Sjuts, Blaser combine for no-hitter

Those factors gave the matchup the potential to be a close, highly-contested affair at Pawnee Park Legion Field. But with Sjuts on the mound, Lakeview had the advantage.

"You feel good every time you hand him the ball," Post 283 coach Travis Tessendorf said. "He was at 90 pitches, and he wanted to go back out, but it's early in the year. We had Kolby ready to go and he came in and did a nice job."

Sjuts set down the Arlington lineup in order in the first and had two outs in the second when he walked back-to-back hitters. His second strikeout of the night finished the frame. He went 1-2-3 again in the third then walked the first two in the fourth. Two more Ks and another walk loaded the bases with two down. He eliminated the threat with a strikeout looking.

He walked the leadoff in the fifth but then fielded a bunt and struck out the next two. Blaser set down the first four he faced before a walk. He struck out four in seven at-bats overall.

"(Sjuts) is getting better. He still has some development to do in managing the game, but right now he's just got such movement on his ball that when his breaking ball isn't working as well he can just throw it by people," Tessendorf said. "It doesn't look like he's throwing hard, but they clocked him the other day at 91 (mph). It doesn't look 91, but all of a sudden it's by you."