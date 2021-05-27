Sjuts, Blaser combine for no-hitter

Three runs in the first two inning were all right-hander Jacob Sjuts needed to support his eight-strikeout effort for a 3-0 Post #283 Lakeview Seniors win over Arlington on Wednesday night at home.
That plus four more Ks by relief pitcher Kolby Blaser held the visitors without a hit and kept the Seniors unbeaten at 3-0.
Sjuts also had his share of control struggles, issuing seven free passes to go with his eight strikeouts. But he worked his way out of those jams with three strikeouts swinging and another looking.
Lakeview scored one in the first and two in the second then let its hurlers do the rest.
"I was struggling to find the zone their in the beginning before I settled in. It was a little bit of a tight zone. I thought a couple of calls should have gone my way, but that's baseball," Sjuts said. "Overall, it was a good team win."
The Post 283 bats weren't quite as potent as in the previous two nights when the Seniors combined for 36 runs in wins over Crofton and Schuyler. Arlington was a much different opponent. The high school has a Class B program that has been playing since mid March. That group, largely the same one that came to Columbus on Wednesday, won four of its final six games in the varsity season and played for the district title.
Post #283, though it had been mashing for back-to-back games, is made up of players that were either golfers, runners, throwers or jumpers the past two months. Arlington also has two players that will be playing college baseball.
Those factors gave the matchup the potential to be a close, highly-contested affair at Pawnee Park Legion Field. But with Sjuts on the mound, Lakeview had the advantage.
"You feel good every time you hand him the ball," Post 283 coach Travis Tessendorf said. "He was at 90 pitches, and he wanted to go back out, but it's early in the year. We had Kolby ready to go and he came in and did a nice job."
Sjuts set down the Arlington lineup in order in the first and had two outs in the second when he walked back-to-back hitters. His second strikeout of the night finished the frame. He went 1-2-3 again in the third then walked the first two in the fourth. Two more Ks and another walk loaded the bases with two down. He eliminated the threat with a strikeout looking.
He walked the leadoff in the fifth but then fielded a bunt and struck out the next two. Blaser set down the first four he faced before a walk. He struck out four in seven at-bats overall.
"(Sjuts) is getting better. He still has some development to do in managing the game, but right now he's just got such movement on his ball that when his breaking ball isn't working as well he can just throw it by people," Tessendorf said. "It doesn't look like he's throwing hard, but they clocked him the other day at 91 (mph). It doesn't look 91, but all of a sudden it's by you."
Haustyn Forney singled with two outs in the first and scored on an error to give Lakeview a 1-0 lead. Four errors and a walk led to two more runs in the second scored by Layne Forney and Jordan Kracl.
"We have a really good team. We're just taking it one game at a time," Sjuts said. "We have a lot of good hitters, our defense is amazing. We should be really competitive and hopefully get down to the state tournament."
Arlington.............................................................0-0-0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-0-4
Post 283 Lakeview Seniors....................................1-2-0-0-0-0-X -- 3-3-0
W: Jacob Sjuts 5IP, 0H, 0R, 8K, 7BB. 1B: Haustyn Forney, Kolby Blaser, Eli Osten. BB: Adam Van Cleave, Sam Kwapnioski, Jordan Kracl. R: Haustyn Forney, Layne Forney, Kracl.