Sjuts bounces back, balance hitting sends Lakeview to semifinals

BROKEN BOW -- The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors advanced to the 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class B Senior Playoff semifinals Monday with a 9-2 win over Broken Bow at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow.

Lakeview scored at least one run in every game to support starting pitcher Jacob Sjuts, who bounced back from Saturday's outing with a complete game.

"We're happy to be there. We're going to be the only high school team that doesn't have high school baseball. We'll be the smallest team out here, but that's a credit to our kids," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "For a bunch of farm kids from Lakeview ... we played club ball, but not having the repetitions of these teams, that tells you the talent level and the commitment these guys have to play this game. Really proud of them."

Sjuts was efficient throughout, throwing just 80 pitches in seven innings. He allowed two runs, both in the second inning, on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Sjuts induced 10 fly outs and six ground outs and threw 20 first-pitch strikes in 29 batters faced. Sjuts described the trust he has in the defense behind to be able to pitch to contact.

"It means so much to a pitcher. Just to have those guys back there. They're all really good players," Sjuts said. "Just really satisfying as a pitcher that they're going to make plays for you."

The only offense Broken Bow produced was a solo home run to lead off the second inning and a two-out RBI single. In the sixth, Sjuts pitched his way out of a bases loaded jam with a strikeout.

"His (Sjuts) arm was a little sore. I'm never going to believe him again because he said he only had a couple innings in there and then I come out and watch him throw and he's throwing absolute BBs (today). Great job to him for being competitive," Travis said. "I think once we got up on the scoreboard a little bit, he settled down a little bit. He didn't walk anybody. For a team of Broken Bow's caliber, the way they can take pitches, it's a heck of a pitching performance from him."

Sjuts said it felt really good to bounce back after giving up four runs in 1 and 1/3 innings Saturday against Waverly.

"I did not have my stuff the other day. We ran into a good team, just wasn't my best performance for sure," Sjuts said. "It feels good to come back and get the team through."

After powering the ball over the fences the first two games of the state tournament, Platte Center played small ball with 10 hits, four walks, two hit by pitches, two sacrifices and three stolen bases. Every hit was a single.

Cooper Tessendorf, Eli Osten and Jordan Kracl recorded two hits each. Osten and Adam Van Cleave drove in a pair each. Cooper, Turner Halvorsen, Kracl and Brenden Sloup ended with one RBI each.

"Bottom of the lineup came through again. One time it's top of the order and one time it's the bottom of the order. (Today), it was Eli (Osten), Hooch (Halvorsen) and Jordy Kracl and Krae (Lavicky). They're not going to hit the ball out of the park necessarily, but they get runners on base, we move the runners. Adam (Van Cleave) and those guys, Cooper and Sam (Kwapnioski) were able to get on base, steal some bases."

For the first time in the state tournament, Bank of the Valley scored first on a two-out RBI single by Osten in the opening frame.

After Broken Bow scored two runs in the top of the second, the Seniors responded with two of their own on a two-run single by Van Cleave, scoring Kracl and Krae Lavicky. They led 3-2 heading to the third.

In the fourth, Sloup grounded into a fielder's choice and Halvorsen scored on a passed ball to increase the lead to 5-2. The advantage grew to 7-2 in the fourth on an RBI ground out by Osten and an RBI sac fly by Halvorsen.

Cooper and Kracl hit RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to make it 9-2. Sjuts tossed a three up, three down seventh to end the game.

Osten said he feels the offense is clicking right now after its four-homer game on Sunday. He described his performance at the plate.

"I just found the ball early," Osten said. "It was looking pretty big from the start and I just tried to hit my teammates in as much as I can and get on base."

For the second straight year, Lakeview has advanced to the state semifinals and it'll face a familiar foe in Hickman on Tuesday. The two teams met at the same stage last year at state in Crete, a game Hickman won 12-6 en route to the state title.

Sjuts said he's looking forward to the opportunity of facing Hickman again.

"It's going to be fun. We've worked all year for this," he said. "Maybe get a little revenge, so it's going to be a fun game."