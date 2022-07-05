SOS Juniors run winning streak to seven games

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg W. Wolfe Post #91 Seniors split a four-game set and the Juniors came with four wins last week. The Seniors defeated Neligh and Tecumseh and had a pair of close losses to York and Yutan.

The Seniors, 14-6 on the summer, end the regular season with five road games starting Tuesday night at Pender.

The Juniors capped off their week with a walk-off win over Tecumseh after beating York, Neligh and Yutan to extend their winning streak to seven games. Their record is now 13-7 before playing Pender in Tuesday's regular season finale.

Seniors 9, Tecumseh 4 (Sunday): The Seniors offense came alive late for a comeback win, scoring eight runs over the final two innings.

Wyatt Urban drove in a run with a single and Grady Belt backed that up with a three-run home run to take a 5-3 lead in the fifth.

Korbe Urkoski had an RBI single in the sixth as part of a 3 for 3 game with two RBIs. Belt drove in four runs.

Colin Wingard stuck out 11 in 6 and 1/3 innings on the mound. He allowed four runs on four hits throwing 108 pitches.

Juniors 5, Tecumseh 4 (Sunday): The SOS Juniors played small ball to get a walk-off win over Tecumseh.

Dalton Pokorney led off the seventh with a walk and Cohen Calahan reached on an error. After a sacrifice bunt, Pokorney scored on a wild pitch and Calahan scored on a ground out from Brayden Santos to put SOS ahead 5-4. Six different players had a hit.

Isaac Whitmore recorded a quality start, allowing three earned runs with eight strikeouts in 5 and 1/3 innings. He walked four and allowed three hits.

Yutan 7, Seniors 5 (Friday): Yutan's four-run fourth decided Friday's game. The game was tied 3-3 before the home side hit an RBI single, a two-run double and a wild pitch.

Belt had two hits and drove in two runs in the loss. He hit an RBI double in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 7-5, but back-to-back fly outs ended the game.

Urkoski and Logan Lindsley each had a pair of hits with an RBI. Lindsley also stole two bases.

Mick Hoatson threw two scoreless innings in relief, while also having a hit and a swiped a pair of bags.

Juniors 11, Yutan 1 (Friday): A six-run fourth inning led to the run-rule victory. Already leading 4-1, Calahan scored on a balk. Collin Vrbka followed that up with a two-run double to increase the lead to 7-1. Pokorney's RBI single and Eli Fjell's RBI ground out ended the scoring in the inning.

Vrbka led the team with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Pokorney and Fjell also drove in three runs. Kolton Neujahr had two hits, one being a double.

Santos racked up nine strikeouts in five innings. He allowed one unearned run with four hits and a walk.

Seniors 10, Neligh 2 (Thursday): A four-run fourth and five-run fifth led to the rout as SOS scored 10 unanswered runs. After three straight run-scoring singles, Hoatson stole home for the walk-off.

Kelby Neujahr had a pair of hits with three RBIs. Kelby hit an RBI ground out in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth. Hoatson recorded two hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Wingard also tallied two hits.

After giving up both runs in the first inning, Pierce Branting settled in to pitch four shutout innings and four strikeouts.

Juniors 15, Neligh 3 (Thursday): Nine of the team’s 12 batters recorded a hit and the Juniors scored in every inning in the win.

Kolton knocked in three runs on two hits and a walk. Kelby and Santos each had two hits and two RBIs. Connor Schnell was hit by pitches in each of his four plate appearances.

Schnell pitched three scoreless innings in his start, giving up just one hit and striking out five Neligh hitters.

York 11, Seniors 10 (June 28): York scored eight runs over the final three innings, including a walk-off double, to steal the win.

SOS, who led by as many as five runs, sported a 10-8 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth. York trimmed the deficit in half in the sixth on an RBI ground out.

Down to its final out, SOS intentionally walked a runner to put runners on first and second. On a 3-2 pitch, York lined walk-off two-run double to center.

Eight of the SOS Rebels' nine hitters tallied hits. Branting had three hits and three RBIs. Santos drove in three runs and Urkoski had a pair of hits.

Shayden Lundstrom struck out five in four innings on the mound, allowing three runs.

Juniors 8, York 6 (June 28): The Juniors scored five runs in the sixth inning, taking advantage of four York errors. They finished the game with just four hits and six walks. SOS capitalized on seven York errors.

In the sixth, Pokorney drew a bases-loaded walk to score the game-tying run. The go-ahead runs scored after Kolton reached base on an error. Vrbka posted two hits in the win and Cooper Yungdahl drove in two runs.

Brayden Schmidtberger pitched four innings of three-run ball with seven strikeouts. Only two runs were earned. He allowed just two hits and walked two batters.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

