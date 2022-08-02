SOS Rebels eliminated by DCB in state tournament

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg was eliminated from the 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class C Senior Playoffs Monday at Wisner City Park in Wisner. The Rebels allowed four runs in the final three innings in a 5-2 defeat to DCB, ending their season.

After DCB plated a run in the second, the Rebels took their first lead of the game in the fourth with two runs. Mick Hoatson led the inning with a single through the right side. After advancing to second on a ground out, Hoatson scored on an RBI single by Shayden Lundstrom to tie the game.

SOS took the lead 2-1 on an RBI single by Pierce Branting, but DCB evened the game at 2-2 following an RBI single of its own.

Wingard, who started the game on the mound, was relieved by Hoatson with two outs in the fifth. An RBI single and a passed ball put DCB ahead 4-2.

Another two-out RBI single in the sixth put an insurance run on the board for DCB to take a three-run lead into the seventh. After a lead off single by Wingard, SOS was sat down in order on a strikeout, fly out and a fielder's choice.

The Rebels recorded four hits from four different players. Hoatson singled and scored. Lundstrom ended the game with a single, an RBI and a run. Branting also posted one hit and one RBI.

Wingard pitched 4 and 2/3 innings allowing four runs on nine hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Hoatson allowed one run on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Rebels completed the season 22-9. They won four elimination games in the postseason, including three straight wins to claim their third straight Area Tournament title. SOS defeated Valentine Sunday to be among the final six teams remaining in the state tournament.

Offensively, the Rebels scored an average of 7.6 runs per game. They had 11 games of at least 10 runs. For the season, SOS outscored its opponents 237-146.

Lundstrom and Wingard led the Rebels on the mound with catcher Grady Belt behind the plate. Offensively, SOS received contributions up and down the line up with the top six hitters of Hoatson, Korbe Urkoski, Lundstrom, Wingard, Belt and Branting the main run producers. Kelby Neujahr, Wyatt Urban and Logan Lindsley also provided key hits and moving runners up 90 feet with sacrifice bunts and flies.