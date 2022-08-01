SOS Rebels stave off elimination with 14-5 win over Valentine

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors staved off elimination at the 2022 Nebraska American Legion Class C Senior Playoffs Sunday with a 14-5 run-rule win over Valentine at Wisner City Park in Wisner.

Colin Wingard led the offensive charge for SOS. He hit 3 for 4 with two doubles, a grand slam, six RBIs and three runs scored. Pierce Branting also recorded a multi-hit game with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs.

Shayden Lundstrom started the game and pitched two scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out three batters. Conner Schnell and Kolton Neujahr combined to throw the final three innings allowing five runs on six hits.

SOS opened the game with three runs in the first on a Wingard RBI double and two Valentine errors. Another error and a Wingard RBI double made it 5-0 after two innings.

SOS broke the game open with an eight-run third inning to take a 13-0 lead. It tacked on a run in the fifth with Valentine falling just short of extending the game after scoring five in the final inning.

Branting led the third with a Little League home run as he tripled to right and scored on a throwing errors to make it 6-0. After a Neujahr walk and back-to-back outs, the Rebels had seven straight batters reach base safely.

Mick Hoatson singled home Neujahr to increase the lead to seven. Korbe Urkoski walked and Lundstrom singled to load the bases for Wingard. The SOS left fielder launched a grand slam to left, extending the lead to 11-0.

Belt walked and Branting singled to set up the eighth run of the inning as courtesy runner Isaac Whitmore scored on an error. Branting laced an RBI double in the fifth to make it 14-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

The win advanced SOS in the loser's bracket where it faced DCB at 5 p.m. Monday in Wisner. A Rebels victory would result in them playing the winner of Syracuse-Malcolm in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Saturday, SOS lost to Pender 10-1 in the first game of the state tournament. Pender scored four in the second and five in the sixth in the run-rule win.

The Rebels scored just one run on four hits with Wingard comprising half of the team's hits. He ended the game 2 for 3. Urkoski doubled and Lundstrom singled and Branting drove in the only run.

Branting pitched 2 and 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. In relief, Hoatson pitched 2 and 1/3 innings allowing one unearned run on one hit. Brayden Santos allowed five runs, three earned, on one hit and two walks in 2/3 innings.

Pender recorded three consecutive, two-out singles in the second leading to four runs scoring. A fielding error with two outs in the fourth increased the lead to 5-0. In the ensuing half inning, Branting drew a bases loaded walk with one out, scoring Urkoski to cut the deficit to four. Back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning for SOS.

A two-run single, a passed ball, an RBI single and a fielding error led to five Pender runs in the sixth to make it 10-1. SOS had the bases loaded in the sixth, but couldn't scratch a run across to extend the game.