SOS Rebels win three elimination games, clinch third straight Area Tournament title

GENEVA - The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors took the hard way in earning its third straight Area Tournament title Wednesday in Geneva, winning its third elimination game in as many days to earn a trip to the Class C state tournament.

After forcing the if necessary game following an 8-0 win over Wood River Tuesday, the game was suspended to Wednesday due to weather with SOS leading 2-0 in the bottom of the first.

The Rebels picked up where they left off, posting another 8-0 win over Wood River in five innings. Shayden Lundstrom pitched four shutout innings on Wednesday after Colin Wingard tossed an inning Tuesday before the suspension.

Mick Hoatson hit a walk-off two-run double, scoring Isaac Whitmore and Logan Lindsley to secure the championship.

"I'm really excited. We didn't finish the way we wanted to last year. We didn't really hit the ball well the last few games coming into the tournament. We didn't hit the ball the first two games in the tournament," SOS coach Tony Belt said. "Got beat Sunday night and kind of had a little attitude check. Between the last three games, we scored 26 runs and that's when we needed to score the runs the most. Pitching was really good the last three games. We're firing on all cylinders at the right time of the season."

Hoatson, who hit the first walk-off of his career Wednesday, batted leadoff and hit 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. In the three elimination games, he hit a combined 7 for 13 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored.

"I'm a two-strike hitter and like that last AB, I got to two strikes and I know he's going to give me a strike and I just did what I could with it," Hoatson said.

Lundstrom was productive on the hill and in the batter's box. He allowed just two hits and two walks and struck out four Wood River hitters. At the plate, he was 1 for 1 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.

Wingard hit 2 for 2 with two runs and Lindsley also recorded a two-hit game with one RBI and one run.

Before the game was suspended Tuesday night, SOS took a 2-0 lead on a Lundstrom RBI single and an error. In the second inning Wednesday, Hoatson grounded out to score Wyatt Urban to make it 3-0. The lead grew to four in the third on an Urban ground out scoring Wingard.

Lundstrom hit an RBI sac fly in the fifth to score Korbe Urkoski. SOS scored three in the fifth to end the game on an RBI single by Lindsley and Hoatson's walk-off hit.

SOS avenged their loss earlier in the tournament to Wood River. On Sunday, the Rebels surrendered the lead in the seventh and in the eighth, Wood River scored four to win 8-5 to send them to the loser's bracket. In the three elimination games following Sunday's defeat, the Rebels outscored BDS and Wood River 26-1 allowing just four hits.

"Sometimes we come out a little too loose sometimes but when we have our backs against the wall, we play the best. The guys know it. Everyone on the team knows it. It's just the mentality," Lundstrom said. "We had kids step up on the mound like we needed it. The kids that we needed to did it hitting, fielding, pitching. Everyone understood their role. No one did too much. It was a team effort."

Colin Wingard and Lundstrom anchored a deep SOS pitching staff. Wingard pitched seven innings in three games, allowing just no runs on one hit, one walk and 13 strikeouts. Lundstrom started the postseason opener against Utica-Beaver Crossing on Saturday and tossed 3 and 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Hoatson threw six innings over two games and Pierce Branting, Urkoski, Whitmore and Brayden Santos all pitched during the Area Tournament.

"The big thing we got the juniors pitchers a lot of opportunities at the seniors level this year. Every year, we don't want to just have the same guys over and over. We try to rebuild for every year with the younger guys and give them an opportunity when they have a chance. Isaac (Whitmore) gave us that start Monday night against BDS and was really, really good. Brayden Santos got two innings last night and got an inning the night before and was really good for us. The big thing is just come in and throw strikes and trust your defense."

The Rebels qualified for the state tournament in 2019, 2021 and now 2022. The 2020 Legion season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoatson said they've been playing together for about 10 years and that chemistry and has been key to its success.

"It's definitely something we talked about last year. Districts is kind of the same place and same environment. We enjoyed it," Lundstrom said. "It's just fun to get back and we know we left it where we didn't want to leave it and this year, we got a good group of guys again. Hope to do something different with it."

After reaching the state semifinals last year, SOS will face Pender in the Class C state tournament at noon Saturday at Wisner City Park in Wisner. It defeated Pender 10-3 on July 5.

"I think we got to continue doing what we did the last three games. We just got to go in loose, have a lot of confidence," Belt said. "We've been to the state tournament every year other than the COVID year the last four years, so it's not new to a lot of these guys. I expect us to go up there and play deep into the tournament."

SOS 8, Wood River 0 (Tuesday): The Rebels scored three in the third and five in the fourth in game one of the Area Tournament final.

Urkoski and Grady Belt recorded two hits each. Hoatson, Urkoski and Lundstrom scored two runs each. Belt drove in three runs and Lundstrom and Branting ended with two RBIs apiece.

On the mound, Wingard and Santos allowed a combined one hit over five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts combined.

Belt broke the deadlock in the fourth on a two-run double. Branting followed that up two batters later with an RBI single to make it 3-0. In the fifth, Hoatson popped up an RBI single, Lundstrom plated two on a double to left, Belt singled home one and Branting drove in a run on a sac fly.

SOS 10, BDS 1 (Monday): Hoatson, Urkoski and Wingard spearheaded the SOS offense. Hoatson hit 4 for 5 with a run scored, Urkoski finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs and Wingard batted 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run.

Whitmore started the game on the mound and pitched four innings allowing one run on one hit. He walked four and struck out three. Santos pitched two shutout innings in relief.

The Rebels led 4-1 and they scored six runs in the sixth to end the game in a run-rule. After Hoatson singled to lead off the frame, SOS drew four consecutive walks to lead 6-1. Urkoski and Wingard each hit two-run singles later in the sixth to make it 10-1.

Wood River 8, SOS 5 (Sunday): With Wood River down to its final two outs, it hit a double and a single to tie the game at 4-4 to force extra innings.

In the eighth, Wood River hit three singles and drew two walks. It hit two RBI singles and scored one on a wild pitch to take an 8-4 lead. Urban hit an RBI sac fly in the home half, but that was all the offense it produced.

Wood River led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth before the Rebels scored two in the fifth and sixth to lead 4-3. Urkoski's RBI ground out and Belt's sac fly made it 3-2 heading to the sixth. In the sixth, Kelby Neujahr tied the game on a bunt single and Belt was hit by a pitch to put SOS ahead.

Wingard recorded two hits and Belt drove in two runs. Lundstrom and Branting each drew two walks each as five different Rebels scored.

SOS 3, UBC 1 (Saturday): Lundstrom and Wingard's dominant pitching performance along with timely hitting led SOS to a win in the tournament opener.

Lundstrom earned the start and pitched 3 and 2/3 innings allowing one run on two hits. He punched out five UBC hitters and walked two. Wingard tossed three scoreless innings allowing no hits with six strikeouts.

Lundstrom hit 2 for 2 with a double, walk and RBI. Urkoski also doubled and Urban, Wingard and Neujahr recorded one hit each.

The SOS starter doubled and scored on an error in the first to put SOS on the board in the first. UBC tied it on a solo home run in the third. In the next half inning, Lundstrom singled home Neujahr and Hoatson scored on an error to make it 3-1.