SOS Seniors shut out Albion, Twin River defeats Ravenna

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg W. Wolfe Post 91 Rebels Seniors shut out Albion Cornerstone Bank Seniors 3-0 Wednesday night. Colin Wingard tossed a complete game, one-hit shutout. He struck out 13 Albion hitters, allowing one hit and one walk.

Wingard threw 82 pitches. Sixty pitches were strikes and he recorded 15 first-pitch strikes in the 22 batters he faced. James Fogleman's single in the second at-bat of the game was the lone Albion hit.

SOS opened the scoring in the fourth inning on an error, scoring Korbe Urkoski. The next two runs came via the long ball on solo home runs by Wyatt Urban in the fifth and Wingard in the sixth.

The Seniors improved their record to 5-1. Their next game is Friday against Geneva in Shelby.

Earlier in the day, the Albion Juniors defeated the Rebel Juniors 8-4. Albion scored all eight runs in the first three innings. After an error and passed ball plated the first two runs of the game, Luke Curry lined an RBI double to center to make it 3-0.

Fogleman and Trent Patzel each hit RBI singles to make it 5-0 after two. The score increased to 8-0 in the third on an RBI single by Mott, an RBI ground out and a wild pitch.

SOS cut the deficit in half with four-runs in the fourth. After a passed ball scored the Rebels' first run, Cohen Calahan hit a two-run single up the middle. He came around to score on an error.

Patzel earned the victory for Albion throwing 2 and 1/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

Albion improved its record to 4-3 ahead of Thursday's game against Owens Wealth Advisors Lakeview Juniors. The Juniors next game is Sunday at Ord.

Twin River

The Twin River Titans Juniors and Seniors claimed wins against Ravenna on Wednesday. The Seniors won 9-3 and the Juniors posted a 10-2 victory.

Jakob Tenski drove in a game-high three runs and Nehemiah Peters and Norman Grothe recorded two RBIs for the Seniors. The Titans sported a 4-3 lead entering the bottom of the sixth, but they broke the game open with a five-run frame.

On the mound, Anthony Brown started and picked up the win after four innings of work. He allowed three runs on five hits along with six strikeouts and four walks. Caden Jenkinson secured a three-inning save, allowing no hits and striking out four Ravenna hitters.

The Juniors scored in every inning as they scored 10 runs on 10 hits. Paydon Rinkol went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Fletcher Dubas went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run. Jerrod Lane and Kadin Buhl drove in two runs each.

Blake Mundorf started the game for Twin River and tossed four innings allowing two runs on three hits.

The Titan Juniors improved to 6-4 entering Thursday's road contest at Battle Creek. Their next game is Saturday at Utica/Beaver Crossing.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.