SOS Seniors win three of four, Juniors post 3-0 week

Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg W. Wolfe Post #91 Seniors and Juniors combined to win six of seven games last week. The Seniors won three straight against Yutan, Twin River and BDS before dropping Sunday's game against DCB.

The Seniors record stood at 12-4 before Tuesday's game against York. They'll return home Thursday for a game against Neligh.

The Juniors won three straight games, defeating Yutan on June 21 and sweeping David City in a doubleheader on Thursday. SOS entered Tuesday's game at York at 9-7.

DCB 2, Seniors 0 (Sunday): DCB edged out the Seniors in a pitcher's dual with a run in the second and fifth innings.

DCB looped an RBI single in the second with two outs and in the fifth and drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.

Colin Wingard threw six innings and allowed the two runs on four hits. The hurler walked two and struck out 10 batters.

Shayden Lundstrom and Kelby Neujahr combined for the only two hits of the game for the Rebels. Lundstrom singled in the first and Neujahr singled in the fifth.

Seniors 6, BDS 2 (Saturday): The Rebels led wire-to-wire behind a three-hit game from Mick Hoatson and a strong pitching effort.

Hoatson went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored. Wingard was 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Wyatt Urban and Korbe Urkoski recorded a hit and an RBI each.

SOS struck early on an RBI single by Wingard and a RBI double by Urban in the first to take a 2-0 lead. After BDS tied the game in the top of the third, Urkoski restored the Rebels lead for good on an RBI triple to right field.

The Seniors plated three insurance runs in the sixth on a wild pitch, error and a Hoatson RBI single.

Brayden Santos started the game and threw three innings that included two runs on three hits along with four walks and four strikeouts. In relief, Isaac Whitmore pitched 2 and 1/3 with no hits, four walks and five strikeouts. Hoatson recorded the final five outs while allowing just one hit.

Seniors 9, Twin River 0 (Friday): Pierce Branting threw a one-hit shutout and struck out out seven Titans on 71 pitches. A one-out first-inning single by Caden Jenkinson was the only hit allowed.

The Seniors offense plated four runs in the first and fifth innings. Wingard and Urkoski recorded two-hit, two-RBI games to lead the Rebels.

Wingard reached on an error, scoring Hoatson to open the offense in the first., Urban's double, Urkoski triple and a Belt singled scores runs that made it 4-0.

Branting helped his own cause with an RBI single through the right side to make it 5-0 in the third. In the fifth, Wingard hit a two-run triple, Urkoski grounded out scoring a run and an error increased the lead to 9-0.

Juniors 6, David City 5 (Thursday): SOS mounted a four-run comeback to walk off David City 6-5 in game one of the doubleheader.

The Juniors entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 5-4 but used speed on the base paths to generate two in the home half. Cohen Calahan was hit by a pitch, swiped second and took third on a throwing error. He scored on an RBI single by Brayden Schmidtberger to tie the game.

Schmidtberger stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With one out in the inning, Brayden Santos grounded into a fielder's choice as Schmidtberger beat the throw home to score the winning run.

Santos was 1 for 2 with a walk, RBI and run scored. Conner Schnell, Whitmore, Calahan and Schmidtberger recorded a hit each. Vrbka hit an RBI sac fly in the sixth.

Juniors 12, David City 4 (Thursday): The Rebels used a six-run first to pull away from David City in game two. Calahan went 2 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Schnell, Kolton Neujahr, Dalton Pokorney and Schmidtberger each drove in a run.

Santos doubled for the only SOS extra-base hit. The Rebels only recorded six hits, but also stole eight bases. Kelby stole two bases while Calahan, Pokorney, Schmidtberger and Schnell swiped one each.

Kolton started the game on the mound and threw 4 and 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Seniors 6, Yutan 4 (June 21): The Rebels' three-run third proved to be the deciding frame. An Urban RBI double, Urkoski RBI triple and an error gave SOS a 4-2 lead. The Rebels scored a run in the fourth and sixth to stave off Yutan.

Urban ended the night hitting 2 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Hoatson, Branting and Kelby combined for the other Rebel hits.

On the mound, Hoatson started the game and threw 3 and 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and two punch outs. Lundstrom relieved Hoatson and threw 3 and 1/3 innings allowing one run on no hits, walking two and striking out five.

Juniors 4, Yutan 2 (June 21): The Rebels built a 3-0 lead. Thanks to the pitching of Schnell and Whitmore, that was enough to secure the win.

Santos and Kolton recorded two hits each combining for three RBIs. Eli Fjell drove in the other run and Santos, Schnell, Pokorney and Owen Krafka scored the four runs.

Schnell pitched the first four frames, allowing one run on five hits to go with four strikeouts and three walks. Whitmore recorded a three-inning save, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

Kolton's first-inning RBI single made it 1-0. He drove in the game's second run on a single to left. Fjell followed him with an RBI single to make it 3-0. A Santos RBI single in the fifth grew the lead back to two runs.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

