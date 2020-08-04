SOS slides through Syracuse tournament

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors set themselves up for a continued streak into the offseason with a second tournament championship over the weekend.
SOS, which had won six in a row before traveling to Syracuse, made it 10 straight with four wins in two days. Since the Rebels last lost a game on July 12, the team has now won two tournaments and scored 108 runs while allowing only 25.
Bailey Belt and Jett Pinneo both had eight combined hits in the four tournament games. Belt was 8 for 12 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored. Pinneo also had two doubles, one run driven in and six scored.
On the mound, wins were picked up by Tanner Wood and Cooper Gierhan. Gierhan made three relief appearances and allowed just one earned run in 7 and 2/3 innings. Wood started and went five innings for his seventh victory of the summer. Wood has lowered his ERA to 3.25 in 23 and 2/3 innings.
GAME 1 - SOS 3, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK-NEHAWKA 2: Back-to-back-to-back walks with two on pushed two runs across with two down for EMF and gave the hosts the 2-1 lead after five innings. SOS rallied in the seventh when Mick Hoatson walked with one down, courtesy runner Isaiah Zelasney stole second and Pinneo drove him in on a liner to center. Gierhan followed Pinneo with a blooper to short and a 3-2 lead.
Gierhan then pitched around leadoff singles in the bottom of the inning with a pop out and a grounder back to the mound that turned into a game-ending double play.
GAME 2 - SOS 2, TECUMSEH 1: Belt's double with Pinneo at second then Napier's double in the next at bat earned SOS all the offense it would need in the top of the first. Tecumseh answered with a run on an error, hit batter and ground ball in the bottom half but the game was called in the top of the second with one down and one on.
GAME 3 - SOS 8, EMN 8: SOS trailed 5-1 through 3 and 1/2 then scored the next seven runs over the next three frames.
Belt drove in a run with a double in the third, Mick Hoatson sent two more across on a liner to right in the fourth and two four came in during the fifth on a bases-loaded walk to Max Hoatson, a Grady Belt single, Mick Hoatson hit-by-pitch and Tanner Wood fielder's choice.
EMF answered with three singles in the sixth but Gierhan pitched a perfect seventh with three ground ball outs.
GAME 4 - SOS 5, SYRACUSE 1: Syracuse plated the first run in the second before SOS came on late with two in the fourth and fifth then an insurance run in the seventh.
Max Hoatson and Pierce Branting drove in runs in the fourth, Bailey Belt used a sac fly to make it 3-1 in the fifth, Kyle Napier doubled in the next at bat for a 4-1 advantage and Belt singled up the middle with Pinneo at third in the seventh.
Wood started and went five innings with six hits, one earned run, three walks and a strikeout.
Reach The Telegram sports desk at sports@columbustelegram.com.
