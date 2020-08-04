SOS slides through Syracuse tournament

GAME 2 - SOS 2, TECUMSEH 1: Belt's double with Pinneo at second then Napier's double in the next at bat earned SOS all the offense it would need in the top of the first. Tecumseh answered with a run on an error, hit batter and ground ball in the bottom half but the game was called in the top of the second with one down and one on.

GAME 3 - SOS 8, EMN 8: SOS trailed 5-1 through 3 and 1/2 then scored the next seven runs over the next three frames.

Belt drove in a run with a double in the third, Mick Hoatson sent two more across on a liner to right in the fourth and two four came in during the fifth on a bases-loaded walk to Max Hoatson, a Grady Belt single, Mick Hoatson hit-by-pitch and Tanner Wood fielder's choice.

EMF answered with three singles in the sixth but Gierhan pitched a perfect seventh with three ground ball outs.

GAME 4 - SOS 5, SYRACUSE 1: Syracuse plated the first run in the second before SOS came on late with two in the fourth and fifth then an insurance run in the seventh.

Max Hoatson and Pierce Branting drove in runs in the fourth, Bailey Belt used a sac fly to make it 3-1 in the fifth, Kyle Napier doubled in the next at bat for a 4-1 advantage and Belt singled up the middle with Pinneo at third in the seventh.