SOS streaks to six in a row

Four different Rebels had multiple RBIs and three had multiple hits, but SOS needed just three extra-base hits to go with seven singles in the offensive assault.

Tecumseh scored a run on a passed ball in the second with the bases loaded and tied it 2-2 on a bases-loaded walk in the third. Otherwise, Max Hoatson held the visitor's lineup to just four hits while walking four and striking out four.

He hit the leadoff batter in the second then gave up a single and walked the bases loaded but allowed just the one run with a force out at home, a fly ball and a strikeout looking. Hoatson faced another bases-loaded situation in the third with one down, and sent one in on a walk, but avoided any more damage with a fly ball and a ground out.

SOS scored two in the second when Kyle Napier reached on an error and scored on Grady Belt's single then Hoatson doubled and brought in courtesy runner Isaiah Zelasney.

Jett Pinneo started the third on the base paths when he was hit with the first pitch. He stole second and third then came in on Cooper Gierhan's ground out RBI to short.