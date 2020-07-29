SOS streaks to six in a row

Baseball teams across the state will lament the lack of a postseason this year for obvious reasons. Few will have the same kind of disappointment as the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Seniors.
The Rebels won their sixth in a row on Tuesday night in a 17-2 thrashing of Tecumseh. Just as a normal season would be in the midst of district and area tournaments, SOS would have been hitting on all cylinders.
The Rebels have scored at least 10 runs in each of the past six wins and won by at least eight runs each time. SOS has lost just three times in the shortened season, and two of those were to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boleus, the reigning Class C champions.
SOS handed DCB some revenge on Saturday by taking down the hosts in the opening round of their home tournament. The Rebels then went on to win two more and claim the title.
Whether Tuesday was a carryover from the success of the weekend or just another example of a team hitting its stride, SOS has done little wrong over the past two-plus weeks.
SOS led Tecumseh 3-2 after three innings before exploding for 14 runs in the fourth.
"Anytime you win a tournament, you can use that momentum into your next week's play," coach Jeff Kuhnel said. "The boys came up against a real tough pitcher, but got in some real great swings at the plate in the fourth inning."
Four different Rebels had multiple RBIs and three had multiple hits, but SOS needed just three extra-base hits to go with seven singles in the offensive assault.
Tecumseh scored a run on a passed ball in the second with the bases loaded and tied it 2-2 on a bases-loaded walk in the third. Otherwise, Max Hoatson held the visitor's lineup to just four hits while walking four and striking out four.
He hit the leadoff batter in the second then gave up a single and walked the bases loaded but allowed just the one run with a force out at home, a fly ball and a strikeout looking. Hoatson faced another bases-loaded situation in the third with one down, and sent one in on a walk, but avoided any more damage with a fly ball and a ground out.
SOS scored two in the second when Kyle Napier reached on an error and scored on Grady Belt's single then Hoatson doubled and brought in courtesy runner Isaiah Zelasney.
Jett Pinneo started the third on the base paths when he was hit with the first pitch. He stole second and third then came in on Cooper Gierhan's ground out RBI to short.
SOS sent 18 to the plate in the fourth and scored all 14 runs with two outs. Gierhan finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs, Napier was 1 for 3 with three driven in, Bailey Belt was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Grady Belt was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
TECUMSEH 5, SOS JUNIORS 3: Base running errors early in the game loomed large for the SOS Juniors on Tuesday when Tecumseh scored twice in the fifth and sixth and a seventh-inning rally fell short for the Rebels.
A double play eliminated a runner in the second and a runner was caught at home in the third.
Tecumseh led 3-0 after a sacrifice fly following a leadoff single then two one-out walks in the first and two RBI hits in the fifth. Mick Hoatson cut it to 3-1 in the fifth on a run-scoring single past second, but Tecumseh answered with a walk, a single, an error and two runs.
Konner Batenhorst reached on an error and scored in the sixth, and Zelasney singled and scored two hitters later on a ground out in the seventh, but a strikeout and a ground out left the tying runs on base.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!