SOS, Twin River Juniors fall in Area Tournament

The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel and Twin River Titan Juniors saw their seasons end in the Class C Area 5 Junior Tournament in Silver Creek.

SOS won its first two games, but lost to the top-seed PWG and No. 4 Wood River in the semifinals, ending its season. Twin River lost two one-run games, 7-6 to Wood River in the first round and PWG 6-5.

The Rebels conclude their season 15-10 while Twin River ended with a .500 record of 10-10.

Wood River 7, SOS 5 (Monday): SOS jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Monday's elimination game. Korbe Urkoski scored on an error in the first and he doubled home two runs in the second.

Wood River responded with a run in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to take a 6-3. SOS plated a run in the sixth and in the seventh, Dalton Pokorney was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 7-5. Kelby Neujahr lined out to center field on a 2-2 pitch, ending the game.

The Rebels mustered just three hits for the game and drew 10 walks. Conner Schnell and Neujahr each singled. Brayden Santos walked twice and eight Juniors drew one free pass.

Brayden Schmidtberger started the game and pitched 1 and 1/3 innings. He allowed one run on two hits. Schnell and Santos allowed three runs each and Kolton Neujahr pitched a scoreless sixth.

PWG 19, SOS 8 (Sunday): PWG used a pair of eight-run innings to run-rule the Rebels and punch their ticket to Tuesday's final.

The Rebels allowed 19 runs on nine hits, 12 walks and three hit by pitches. They also committed six errors in the field.

Urkoski hit 2 for 3 with three-run home run in the sixth, scoring Logan Lindsley and Pokorney. Collin Vrbka drove in two runs and Santos hit 2 for 4 with an RBI.

PWG 6, Twin River 5 (Saturday): After falling behind 3-0, the Titans rallied to take the lead on a five-run fifth. However, PWG tied the game in the sixth and reclaimed the lead in the seventh.

After three consecutive singles by Owen Kurtenbach, Kadin Buhl and Fletcher Dubas, an error scored Hudson Urkoski, who pinch ran for Kurtenbach. A wild pitch scored Buhl and Jerrod Land popped a two-run single to center to give Twin River a 4-3 lead. Garrett Alexander hit an RBI single to double the lead.

PWG tied the game on an RBI double and RBI single and in the seventh, it was hit by a pitch with two outs and the bases loaded for the game-winning run.

Land hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Alexander also posted a multi-hit game and five Titans scored a run.

On the mound, Land pitched 5 and 1/3 innings allowing three unearned runs on one hit. He struck out seven PWG hitters.

SOS 12, Wood River 2 (Saturday): The Rebels used a pair of four-run innings to win its second-straight game of the Area Tournament.

Korbe, Santos and Vrbka consisted the top of SOS' lineup. They combined to hit a perfect 7 for 7 with five RBIs and six runs scored. Korbe doubled and homered in the game and Santos walked twice. Eli Fjell recorded a hit and two RBIs.

Korbe scampered home on a wild pitch, Vrbka singled home Santos and Schnell drove in a run on a ground out to give the Rebels a 3-0 lead.

Santos grounded an RBI single to left field in the second. Fjell singled home Schnell and scored on a passed ball in the third. Later in the frame, Vrbka was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 8-0 in the third.

Korbe blasted a two-run home run in the fifth to make it 10-1 and a two-run error made it a dozen runs for the Rebels.

Isaac Whitmore started the game and tossed 3 and 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts. Schmidtberger recorded the final four outs allowing one unearned run.

Wood River 7, Twin River 6 (Friday): Twin River's late rally fell just short in Friday's opening round game. The Titans scored two in the seventh to pull within one, but Buhl grounded out to end the game.

Wood River scored five runs over the course of the first four innings. It tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth.

Land and Kurtenbach recorded two hits and drove in one run each. Dubas and Jarecki recorded one hit. Jarecki scored twice and ended with one RBI.

Dubas and Buhl allowed two runs each in a combined 2 and 1/3 innings thrown. Jarecki pitched the bulk of the game with 3 and 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and seven punch outs.

SOS 7, David City 0 (Friday): A combined shutout from Santos, Kolton and Korbe delivered a win for SOS in its postseason opener.

Santos allowed one hit in three innings and struck out for David City hitters. Kolton gave up two hits in 2 and 2/3 innings and Korbe struck out three of the five batters he faced.

The Rebels scored a run in the first on a balk by David City pitcher Luke Polivka. In the sixth, they broke the game open with six runs.

Schnell was hit by a pitch, driving in a run. Santos' RBI single, an error and Lindsley's RBI ground out made it 5-0. Fjell's RBI ground out and another David City error increased the lead to seven.

Santos recorded two of the team's five hits. Korbe, Vrbka and Lindsley comprised the other three SOS base hits.