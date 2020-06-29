You are the owner of this article.
Sports on Deck
Sports on Deck

Cooper Tessendorf

Cooper Tessendorf slides into third during Friday's 5-0 Owens Wealth Advisors win over Battle Creek. Tessendorf popped back up and headed home moments later due to a Battle Creek throwing error.

 Nate Tenopir

Tuesday

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. South Sioux City

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Albion Juniors vs PWG

Albion Sports Complex 5:30 p.m.

Albion Seniors vs. PWG

Albion Sports Complex 8 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Lincoln SE

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Seniors at Hastings

Duncan Field 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Junior Reds at Arlington

Arlington Ball Fields 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Seniors at Arlington

Arlington Ball Fields 8 p.m.

Albion Juniors vs. Twin River

Albion Sports Complex 5:30 p.m.

Albion Seniors vs. Twin River

Albion Sports Complex 8 p.m.

Motorsports

US 30 Dirt Track Racing

Hot Laps 7:30, Racing 8 p.m.

Sunday

Cornerstone Seniors at North Platte

Bill Wood Field 1 & 3:30 p.m.

Albion Juniors at SOS

Shelby 4 p.m.

Albion Seniors at SOS

Shelby 6:30 p.m.

Monday

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Grand Island

Pawnee Park 5 & 7:30

