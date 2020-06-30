State champs deny SOS at Twin River tourney

CHAMPIONSHIP, DCB 4, SOS 0: Though both teams were playing their fourth game of the weekend, pitching dominated. Both starting pitchers allowed just three hits but it was DCB's Elijah Boersen that had run support while SOS's Bailey Belt left with two outs in the fifth and trailing 1-0.

SOS stranded a two-out walk in the first, a two-out single in the second and a leadoff single in the fourth. Gierhan started the fourth with his second hit, stole second and third but was left 90 feet away from home plate on a strikeout, pop out to second and liner to the left fielder's glove.

Boersen helped his own cause when he singled with two out in the third then came home on an error at third in the next at bat.

Leading 1-0, DCB quadrupled its lead with four hits and a walk in the seventh.

SEMIFINALS, SOS 11, PWG 9: SOS nearly squandered a 10-3 lead it had built through 5 and 1/2 innings when PWG plated six in the home half of the sixth and had runners at the corners with two down. Belt came on and forced a grounder to first and escaped with the lead.

SOS added a run in the seventh but faced more drama when Belt walked two with two outs. On a full-count pitch he ended the game on a grounder to second.