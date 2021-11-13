Tadan Bell, Cody Zrust sign college baseball futures

Columbus High's Tadan Bell and Cody Zrust share a common love for baseball. That was evident when the two began to grow as friends in their freshmen seasons on the Discoverer baseball team.

Three years later, Bell and Zrust gathered in front of the Discoverer Hall of Fame on Wednesday with family and friends looking on and made their plans official.

Bell signed with Coastal Carolina while Zrust put pen to paper and joined Washburn.

After all the time together on the diamond, it seemed only natural that the two should share the momentous occasion together.

"I've played a lot of baseball with him. Ever since I was a freshman, played some summers with him, played a little bit with him last summer and we've become good friends," Bell said. "I'm excited for him."

Added Zrust: "That's been one of my best friends ever since we started playing together in high school. We've both worked so hard, in and out of the weight room."

Both were instrumental members of the roster last spring when CHS reached the state tournament for the first time since 1953. Bell established himself as one of the best left-handed pitchers in the state while Zrust scored 14 runs in 32 games and drew 18 walks -- second best on the roster.

They've both had their moments, and those moments were set up by maturity and hard work, said CHS coach Jimmy Johnson. Baseball is a sport of statistics. And while both Bell and Zrust have enough that stand out on paper, Johnson said it's what can't be counted that has allowed the duo to continue baseball to the next level.

Those intangibles plus a strong grasp of the mental part of the game gave both the opportunity they took advantage of together on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's the time and commitment they've put in behind the scenes that not everyone sees," Johnson said. "... Tadan really thinks through and knows his strengths well and knows how he wants to attack hitters through the mental part of that. Cody, too, through his hard work, knows his strengths and plays off of those and having that discipline early on has really allowed them to be confident baseball players. Now they get this moment today, which is real exciting."

Bell became the second Discoverer to sign with a Division I program in the past three years.

In the spring he tossed 52 innings over 10 appearances. Bell went 5-1 with a 3.50 ERA, struck out 78 and walked 24. Three times he struck out 10 or more including 14 against state tournament team Fremont Bergan and 13 against Lincoln North Star.

In the district semifinal he went six innings against Creighton Prep. He was good enough to win in the first round of state behind another six innings of work and just one earned run while facing eventual champion Millard South but didn't get the run support.

All of that was just months after he thought maybe his chance was over. Bell broke a finger from a bad hop in midsummer of 2020 then might have returned too quickly to club ball in the fall. Because of the finger pain, he wasn't throwing with the same arm angle and was soon suffering from shoulder tightness.

During the period that's most crucial for attracting college attention, Bell was sitting in the dugout frustrated that his hopes and dreams were slipping away.

He rediscovered his confidence in the spring, had a connection with a coach to Coastal Carolina and took a call one day out of the blue asking if he'd like to take a visit. The rest is history.

"It was definitely a long road. There was some ups and downs, having some injuries, but getting back to it and just staying confident that there would always be a chance," Bell said. "That's kind of how it went for me, but anything is possible if you keep your mind to it."

Zrust made two trips to Washburn but, like Bell, didn't have the most enjoyable of recruitment experiences. For him it had to do with the pandemic and the inability to see most programs and schools. But there was no doubt that Washburn, in Topeka, Kansas, was the right place. Zrust said the coaches and campus were an attraction, but mostly it was the relationships he began to build during the process.

"All the players there are top-tier and really good people also," he said. "It's just a good atmosphere out there."

In 29 games as a junior, Zrust recorded two doubles, two triples, 18 walks, six RBIs and scored 14 runs. Defensively, he led CHS with 60 fielding assists. That part of his game, fielding and glovework, will fit in nicely with the philosophy of the Ichabods.

"They love middle infielders, so catchers, shortstops, second basemen, center fielder," he said. "They really rely on their defense there."

Johnson wasn't surprised that Zrust's glove found him a college home.

"Defensively, he's one of the top shortstops, I think, in the state. He can get to everything. He can make every throw and he's got the speed you look for," Johnson said. "That translates to his base running. Excellent baserunner, smart baserunner and his speed certainly give him an advantage on the base paths as well."

But as much as Bell and Zrust bring to a team with their particular skill sets, Johnson expects both to have success at the next level for more than just their athletic abilities.

"They've been a big reason why we've had some success as a program lately," Johnson said. "The things we see on the field is just a result of their drive and attention to detail and discipline and work ethic for all the time and commitment they've put in behind the scenes that not everyone sees. (I'm) certainly excited for them and just proud of what they accomplished and excited they get to celebrate that today with friends and family."

Sam Ficarro and Nate Tenopir are a sports reporter and the sports editor at The Columbus Telegram. Reach them via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

