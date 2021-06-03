Ternus and Salak strike out the side, again, and again

Landon Ternus faced 15 hitters and struck out 12 in Wednesday's Owens Wealth Advisors 10-0 win at Hooper-Scribner. When he gave the ball up in the fourth, Logan Salak kept the momentum rolling and struck out all three he faced.

Combined with an offense that scored 10 runs and put the mercy rule into effect, OWA earned all 15 outs by strikeout. Ternus also walked three but the combined performance of him and Salak led to a 10-0 win in which Hooper-Scribner failed to put a ball in play.

OWA improve to 4-1 with the win.

"Both of those guys threw lights out. Landon is really coming into his own pitching, and is really strong and really solid right now," coach Mike Sloup said. "They had no answer for him. They couldn't time him up."

Ternus threw 75 pitches, 43 for balls, and was removed based on the total pitch count the coaching staff approved before the game. He walked Hooper-Scribner leadoff hitter Aiden Crawford and gave up a stolen base to him both times, walked five-hole hitter Gavin Ruwe in the fifth but also had eight in a row set down at one point.

Salak came on for the fifth and needed just 12 pitches to get all three of his guys swinging. Ternus had four swinging and eight looking.