Ternus, Cameron K through Yutan

Yutan was in trouble when the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds had a scheduled game Thursday at Albion postponed.

After starting Caleb Sloup on Monday and throwing three pitchers total, the plan was for the top two arms on the team, Landon Ternus and Caleb Cameron, to handle the final two games of the week. Rain on Thursday meant both were rested and ready.

Yutan managed just one hit, drew seven walks and scored two runs but also struck out 12 times. That many at-bats without contact were too many to take advantage of those seven walks. Three runs in the second inning then five more in the third for the Reds essentially ruined any hopes Yutan had after a few early runs and gave Owens an eventual 10-2 victory.

Ternus threw the first 2 and 2/3 innings and struck out eight. Cameron came on for the final seven outs and struck out four.

"Landon started off well then got a little bit inconsistent; so we put Caleb out there. You can't get any better than having those two available," coach Mike Sloup said. "When you're best two pitchers haven't thrown yet and you've only got one game left (for the week) that's huge."

Yutan's two runs came on a two-out single wild pitch then a steal at third that turned into a run with a bad throw. Ternus then walked four straight hitters in the third and gave way to Cameron who worked out of it with a strikeout swinging. He also stranded the bases loaded in the fifth when he walked two and hit another but also struck out the side.

Offensively, Owens took the lead for good with three runs in the second with three hits, a walk and a hit batter. Ten went to the plate in the third and scored five times on five runs, a walk and two stolen bases.

Sam Olmer was hit by a pitch in the fourth and scored on Kurt Schneider's RBI sac fly to right. Jonathon Hoffart singled to start the fifth and scored on Cade Kapels RBI single through the left side.

Kapels, Schneider and Trevor Sloup each had two hits, Kapels drove in four runs and Zandery Kohl had two RBIS. Schneider and Hoffart each crossed the plate twice.

Kapels, the leadoff hitter, brought in one on a sac fly in the second, drove in two with a single to right in the third and had the RBI single in the fifth. Kohl walked with the bases loaded in the second and singled with two on in the third.

Between Ternus and Cameron, the duo have thrown 21 and 1/3 innings this season and struck out a combined 45 hitters. Ternus had 23 and Cameron 22.

The Reds improved to 5-3 and snapped a skid of back-to-back losses. OWA is back on the diamond Wednesday at Pawnee Park against Wayne in a Junior/Senior doubleheader that starts at 5:30 p.m.

"Tonight it was just getting into a rhythm early and, then once I got into a rhythm, using the defense to make plays and get outs," Cameron said. "I came in (to the season) knowing I can pitch and having confidence in myself. Knowing I can pitch is how it's coming together - confidence is key."

