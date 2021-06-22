Tessendorf slams Lakeview to league title

Like most nights, three generations of Tessendorfs were at the ballpark on Monday. The most recent of the bunch provided a memory none will soon forget.
In what coach Travis Tessendorf said was likely a first for anyone on the family tree, his son, catcher, pitcher and infielder Cooper, smashed a grand slam over the wall in right at Pawnee Park Legion Field.
Cooper's drive doubled the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors' lead to 8-0 as part of a league championship-clinching 10-0 win over West Point.
With grandpa, Gale, positioned at the ticket booth to reward the return of foul balls, Travis in the third-base coaching box and Cooper at the plate, Cooper turned on a 1-1 pitch and slammed the door shut on West Point comeback hopes.
Less than 24 hours removed from Father's Day, the moment wasn't lost on coach Tessendorf. Regardless, it seemed Cooper was a little more concerned about the scene he was about to approach at home plate instead of acknowledging dad during his trip around the bases.
"I was just on Cooper the last at-bat. He's been dropping his hands, and he's trying to lift the ball too much," Travis said. "He's typically a good low ball hitter, and then I chewed his butt in the dugout: 'C'mon, get on top of the ball,' and then lo and behold he got one.
"...He didn't say a word. He was more worried about getting mobbed at home plate. I don't think he even looked at me. I reached my hand out and he just kept right on going."
Bank of the Valley kept right on going to its ninth win of the season, clinching the Ralph Bishop League title and securing the Lakeview Seniors the No. 1 seed in next week's league tournament.
Although Post 283 has won every time it has stepped on the field this summer, it technically has a loss due to a cancellation of last week's road game at Wayne. Some members of the roster were out due to football or basketball camps, some had baseball tryout camps and some were on vacation. But since Wayne was the home team, it had the call on going forward with the game. Lakeview presented a handful of options for rescheduling, but Wayne turned down each one and took the win by forfeit.
That has created a potentially volatile matchup next week in Pierce if both can win two games and set up a league tournament championship between the two.
Wayne also hosts the district tournament to get to state later this summer. However it all shakes out, Monday established the regular season league winner for a group that includes many players on the Junior Reds last season that didn't lose a game.
This year they've
"I knew it was going to go far, but I didn't think it was going to go that far. I was thinking it was going foul," Cooper said. "... I wasn't trying to hit it out. I was trying to get a base hit, score a couple runs, not do too much and it just happened."
Tessendorf's drive helped secure another pitching win for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family right-hander Jacob Sjuts. Sjuts went the distance in a mercy-rule shortened affair with 12 strikeouts in 20 batters faced. He allowed one hit, walked two, struck out seven swinging and five looking.
"I knew their first couple hitters were solid guys, so I had to change it up in there. The bottom of the order, I knew fastball would probably get it done," Sjuts said. "That run support kind of takes the pressure off me and lets me go out and do my job a little better."
Sjuts gave up a base hit in the first at-bat of the game, walked the next hitter then set down nine in a row before he hit a batter. Another reached on a dropped third strike in the fifth, and he walked one with two down but recorded the last seven outs on strikeouts.
Lakeview plated four in the first then six in the fourth as part of Tessendorf's grand slam inning.
A Haustyn Forney RBI single with Layne Forney at second, passed ball that brought Haustyn Forney and Jordan Kracl's two RBI single to left had Bank of the Valley up 4-0. Lakeview stranded a one-out Layne Forney single in the second then went down in order in the third before Jason Sjuts started the big fourth inning with a leadoff walk.
A popup to the mound earned West Point the first out in the next at bat. The visitors couldn't record another until seven hitters later.
Krae Lavicky singled, Layne Forney singled then Tessendorf had his blast. Haustyn Forney singled, Sam Kwapnioski tripled him in then scored on a passed ball.
The mercy rule came into play when Sjuts stranded three in the top of the fifth. The Lakeview Seniors are 9-0, technically 9-1, and travel to Battle Creek on Wednesday.
"It's fun to have an opportunity to coach your son. I only have a couple more years and then life gets slow," coach Tessendorf said. "I enjoy watching him play and all these guys since they were little, they've all been playing together for so long.
"We play as a team. One day its the Sjutses, the next day its Cooper, or it's Eli (Osten) or Kolby (Blaser). We don't have one player that's that much better than anybody else; we're really a solid team, and we're fun to watch."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.