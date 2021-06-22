Tessendorf slams Lakeview to league title

"...He didn't say a word. He was more worried about getting mobbed at home plate. I don't think he even looked at me. I reached my hand out and he just kept right on going."

Bank of the Valley kept right on going to its ninth win of the season, clinching the Ralph Bishop League title and securing the Lakeview Seniors the No. 1 seed in next week's league tournament.

Although Post 283 has won every time it has stepped on the field this summer, it technically has a loss due to a cancellation of last week's road game at Wayne. Some members of the roster were out due to football or basketball camps, some had baseball tryout camps and some were on vacation. But since Wayne was the home team, it had the call on going forward with the game. Lakeview presented a handful of options for rescheduling, but Wayne turned down each one and took the win by forfeit.

That has created a potentially volatile matchup next week in Pierce if both can win two games and set up a league tournament championship between the two.

Wayne also hosts the district tournament to get to state later this summer. However it all shakes out, Monday established the regular season league winner for a group that includes many players on the Junior Reds last season that didn't lose a game.

This year they've