Tessendorf's shutout, aggressive hitting carries Lakeview to Area Tournament final

PIERCE - Behind a three-hit shutout from starting pitcher Cooper Tessendorf and production from the top of the lineup, the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors defeated Albion 7-0 to advance to Tuesday's Area Tournament final.

Tessendorf pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits and striking out nine hitters. He allowed just three singles, two of which came in the seventh.

At the plate, Adam Van Cleave and Cooper Tessendorf led the Lakeview combining to hit 5 for 7 with four doubles, one RBI and four runs scored. The No. 3 hitter, Sam Kwapnioski, drove in one run and scored twice.

"Cooper (Tessendorf) was outstanding tonight. The three hits he hit were just big hits there. They got a few guys that are really good athletes so to hold them to three hits. We started off with two in the first, three in the second and one in the third and we pretty much put it in a cruise control from then," Lakeview head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Their two pitchers threw more than Cooper threw the whole game, so he had it going on tonight. When you have that, you can sit back and relax. You don't have to squeeze so hard to fight out a run or two here. Seven runs on nine hits with no errors, that's how we should play."

Lakeview sent eight to the plate in the first inning. Van Cleave lined a double to start the game and came around to score on a Kwapnioski RBI single. A bases loaded walk by Turner Halvorsen grew the lead to 2-0.

Bank of the Valley increased its advantage to five runs in the second on an RBI double from Cooper, an RBI sac fly by Kolby Blaser and an error.

Van Cleave doubled and scored on a passed ball in the third to make it 6-0. The Seniors scored their seventh run of the game in the sixth as Blaser walked and scored on an error.

"He's a good lead off hitter (Van Cleave) and he had a couple nice hits down there. He put the ball in play. His speed is unmatched, so if he can run hard it's really good," Travis said. "He's a difference maker. Cooper was on a couple times too with his speed, so he did a nice job. All in all, we're pleased with our performance."

Cooper struck out the side in the first and retired 17 straight Albion hitters before allowing back-to-back singles with one out in the seventh. An infield fly and ground out ended the game.

Albion shortstop Carsten Bird singled twice and reached second in the first and seventh, but it finished the game without a baserunner reaching third.

"I thought I pitched pretty good," Cooper said. "They have some good athletes over there and they just made some plays and got some good hits. Other than that, I thought I pitched pretty well."

Cooper said there are outings where his curveball isn't working, so he throws more of a changeup but on Monday, he said his curveball was working.

Behind him, Kwapnioski and catcher Krae Lavicky made impressive catches in foul territory on high pop ups and Halvorsen made a juggling basket catch in right field. Second baseman Jordan Kracl recorded three fielding assists. Travis said those were big putouts to help keep Cooper's pitch count low.

"My defense behind me, I have a lot of confidence in them. They made a lot of good plays (tonight)," Cooper said. "Jordy (Kracl), Kolby (Blaser), Hooch (Halvorsen) made a good catch, Sammy (Kwapnioski). They all made good plays tonight. They made me look good."

Lakeview advanced to Tuesday's Area Tournament final against Pierce. It defeated Pierce on Saturday 13-2 and for the second time, it sent Jacob Sjuts to the mound to start the game.