The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors concluded a three-game homestand with an extra-inning loss.

On Thursday, Columbus played host to Norfolk and lost 3-2 in eight innings.

"We always talk about playing through the 21st out and we gave ourselves an opportunity but it's just a matter of things not working out," Columbus coach Cody Schilling said. "These kids are pretty resilient and know that this game isn't a big factor in our whole season."

Columbus started strong by holding Norfolk scoreless after the top of the first and adding their own run a double from Connor Rausch that brought Ryan Eickhoff home.

Norfolk would answer back with one run in the second and third to lead 2-1 heading into the fourth.

Neither team would score until Columbus' Matthew Kinnison hit a game-tying double that sent Seth Brandl across home plate.

The two teams would remain tied through the seventh inning until Norfolk was able to score in the top of the eighth.

Norfolk scored on a Rausch balk that eventually was just enough to seal the win over Columbus.

"Connor (Rausch) is a bit of a tough luck guy, he throws strikes and maybe makes one mistake and someone gets a hit like tonight (Thursday)," Schilling said. "The balk was just tough luck, it wasn't something that he was expecting. He hasn't been a pitcher and this has been really the first time for him."

Columbus' pitching staff played well with Abe Christensen getting the start and pitching the first six innings while striking out six. Christensen finished with two runs allowed on five hits and two walks.

"He had a really good night, it was the best I've ever seen him throw," Schilling said. "I saw him throw a little bit in the high school season and he's pitched a bit for us during the year and this is the best he's done. He was throwing strikes, staying in counts and getting strikeouts. He was making them put the ball in play which is what you need."

Rausch would pitch the final two innings and allowed two hits and struck out three.

At the plate, Columbus finished with seven hits as a team including two from Eickhoff and Kinnison.

The 3-2 loss marked the end to Columbus' three days at home with the team finishing 1-2.

Columbus started the stretch with a 5-0 win over Lincoln Northeast. In the win, Columbus finished with eight hits as a team. Rausch, Wyatt Swanson and Juri Rivera led the team with two hits each.

Eickhoff pitched all seven innings for Columbus and struck out nine while only allowing three hits in the shutout.

On Wednesday, Columbus lost 2-0 to Grand Island. Columbus recorded three hits as a team on the day.

Rivera pitched the first six innings in the loss and allowed one run on three hits and for walks, he would also strike out nine batters.

Alex Griffith pitched the final inning and allowed one run on two walks and sat down two batters on strikes.

After the three-game stretch, Columbus now sits at 12-9 overall.

"I want them to remember what we're playing for is still out on the table," Schilling said. "We just got to take it one game at a time and figure things out."

The Columbus Seniors will be back in action on Saturday against visiting Lincoln North Star.

"You take the last few days with a grain of salt and move to Saturday," Schilling said. "It's a game that we need to win, it's an area tournament seeding game and we just have to show up and take care of business."