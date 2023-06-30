Late-game heroics were needed for the OneUnited Federal Credit Union Columbus Junior Blues on Thursday with Stewie Kudron answering the call.

The Junior Blues and Norfolk were tied at 7-7 with baserunners at first and third when Kudron was able to drive in the winning run on an 8-7 walk-off victory for Columbus.

"It was just about putting the ball in play and trying to get to the left side and get that run," Kudron said. "We're catching fire and when we're hot we're dangerous."

The win marked the sixth of the season for the Blues in a tough 6-12 start.

"Those games are nice to win, I'd say we still didn't play our best game," Columbus coach Travis McCloud said. "Our pitchers did enough to keep us in it and our hitting came through when we needed it, those games feel really good to win."

Early in the game, Norfolk took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first before Columbus answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Norfolk led 4-3 at the start of the third and added two more runs to their total to lead 6-3 into the third.

Columbus would tie the game after scoring two runs in the third and one in the fourth.

The two teams would remain tied at 6-6 until the seventh inning with Norfolk taking a 7-6 lead in the top of the inning. Collin Rausch was able to score the tying run on a single from Carter Renteria before Kudron's hit allowed Charlie Larson to score the game-winning run.

Overall, Columbus finished with eight hits as a team including two from Connor Williams and Renteria. Kudron finished with one hit in the game but led the team with three RBIs in the win. Matthew Krueger was second on the team with two RBIs.

"We've been a team this year that can hit the ball but it just didn't seem to ever find holes for us," McCloud said. "We've been struggling to just get that key hit and it seems like it's starting to come together now."

Rausch earned the start for Columbus' pitching staff and was able to shake off a difficult start of allowing six runs in two innings. Rausch would finish the game after five innings with four hits and four walks allowed while also striking out five batters.

Jack Holys would be next on the mound and pitched for 1 and 1/3 innings allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He also struck out one Norfolk batter.

Bryson Reeder finished the game with the win on the mound after recording the last two outs for Columbus on strikes after allowing one hit.

"I was really proud of all our pitchers today, they had some spots where it was tough for them but they battled through," McCloud said. "That's big to see they can battle back even after it was rough early in the game but we settled in and battled back."

The win over Norfolk was the final game for Columbus over a three-game homestretch with the Blues winning two of the three games.

"We win the week, 2-1 on the week and we came through with a good win," Kudron said.

On Tuesday, Columbus earned a 7-1 win over Lincoln Northeast. In the win, Columbus trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second but was able to answer with three runs to lead 3-1 after two.

Columbus would add to their run total with two runs in the fifth and sixth to earn the 7-1 win.

Williams led the team with three hits and three RBIs in Columbus' win over Lincoln Northeast. Columbus finished with 13 hits as a team.

Kruger earned the win on the mound after pitching six innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on five hits and three walks.

On Wednesday, Columbus had their lone loss of the week in a 10-1 game against Grand Island.

Kruger finished with two of the team's four hits and had the lone RBI for Columbus.

The 2-1 record in the three-game homestand is certainly a confidence builder moving forward.

"It means a lot, we beat two great teams and competed with Grand Island even though the score may have gotten away from us," McCloud said. "I think this team is really starting to grow, we came into this season pretty young but their confidence is starting to build and they're starting to enjoy baseball again."

The Blues' next game is set for July 8 at Grand Island.

"It helps moving forward that we won, we'll have some practices and I hope they come prepared," McCloud said. "They'll have a good attitude going into the next one but we're going to relax a little after three games in a row."