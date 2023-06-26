The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors entered the 2023 Ralph Bishop League Senior Tournament with an 8-2 record.

After one round Lakeview now sits at 9-2 after an 8-0 win over the No. 8 seed Tekamah-Herman on Sunday at home in a six-inning game.

"We did just enough," Lakeview coach Mike Sloup said. "Eight runs in a win is great and we got the game over with early, we're ready to move on."

Lakeview opened play as the No. 1 seed in the south bracket.

"Being the No. 1 seed everyone has a target for us," Mike said. "We got the first-round done and I told them before the game to 'never overlook anyone, it doesn't matter who they are,' now we move on to the next one."

Lakeview's 8-0 win was in large part due to another excellent outing from starting pitcher Jack Faust. Faust pitched five of the six innings, striking out nine batters and only allowing one hit and one walk.

"On the mound, the fastball was working and I kind of stuck with that, I didn't throw a lot of off-speed pitches," Faust said. "I just tried to be efficient as possible, throwing strikes when I can and that paid off."

The performance on the mound has been nothing new for Faust with numerous outings under his belt where he pitched lights out against opposing teams.

"I try not to think too much and I just go out there and do my thing," Faust said. "If you think too much you can get into your head and that's not what I need to do."

To go along with pitching, Faust also started Lakeview's day at the plate with a leadoff single in the first inning. Faust would later score in the inning along with Nick Zoucha to take a 2-0 lead.

"Faust is a ballplayer, there's a reason he's our leadoff batter," Mike said. "He's got a great swing, can put the ball in play and can get on base."

Lakeview would go on to score one run in each of the next three innings with Caden Kapels scoring once and Caleb Sloup reaching home twice. Faust would record both RBIs that brought Caleb in and Zouch drove in Kapels.

The Lakeview Seniors entered the fifth inning with a 5-0 lead but were sat down in order at the plate.

Kapels would take over pitching duties for Faust and allow just one walk while recording three outs in the top of the sixth.

"We had outstanding pitching, Jack Faust came in and threw good innings," Mike said. "Kapels came in relief because we have to watch pitch counts and both of them being efficient was great and that's important for the rest of the week, they both did well."

Along with watching the pitch count Lakeview's other difficulties in tournament play include not having a full roster.

"We have about three or four guys going on a mission trip this week," Mike said. "We're going to be short staffed but that's why we have the next guys in line and they're going to come up and do their best and we will be just fine."

In the bottom of the sixth, Carson Hoefer and Caleb would reach base with walks and Zandyr Kohl would load the bases after a single.

Faust would walk to the plate again and hit a single to bring two runs home and take a 7-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Kapels would hit a double that brought Kohl home and ended the game in an 8-0 run rule.

Faust led the team with four RBIs and four hits.

"I was just swinging at the first strike I got," Faust said. "My first two hits were the first pitch of the at-bat, I just thought about playing aggressive and it paid off."

Overall, Lakeview finished with nine hits as a team including Faust's and two from Kapels.

"We'd like to see a little bit of more consistent hitting," Mike said. "We want to have more consecutive hits and drive in some more runs."

With the win, Lakeview will play No. 4 Oakland-Craig on Tuesday in West Point.

"I hope we can take our pitching there and be consistent on the mound," Mike said. "I want to have a little better hitting on Tuesday, put more runs up and put some pressure on the defense."

A challenge in facing Oakland-Craig is their hitting ability.

"Oakland-Craig is a great hitting team," Mike said. "Watching them, they hit the ball well and hit it all over, we're going to have to be on our game defensively and hopefully we can match them with our hits."