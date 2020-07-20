The tonsillitis game: Sjuts strikes out 17 days after having tonsils removed

Sjuts had been untouchable all summer in three previous appearances - striking out 20 in 11 innings of work with just four walks. He hadn't allowed an earned run, or a run of any kind when he took to the mound on Friday night.

It wasn't the best circumstances for a player coming off tonsillitis when he needed eight pitches to strike out the first hitter he faced, but no one in the West Point lineup could solve his arsenal of pitches until an eight-pitch walk in the fourth gave the hosts their first base runner.

His only non-strikeout out of the game came in the top of the fifth on a bunt back to the mound.

Sjuts walked a hitter with one out in the sixth and tried to pick him off but the throw got away from the first baseman and turned into a two-base error. An infield hit in the next at bat with the runner at third accounted for the only West Point run.

Sjuts struck out the next two hitters on called third strikes.

"My junk and stuff was really on point. They weren't touching my fastball. I was really feeling good," Sjuts said. "It felt pretty good. My fastball was really locating really nice. My ball had a lot of good movement on it."