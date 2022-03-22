Three-run first dooms Columbus hopes at Southwest

Lincoln Southwest pitching shut down what had been a potent Columbus High lineup the first few days of the season and rode a three-run first inning to a 4-1 win on Monday in Lincoln.

Columbus High had plated 57 runs in its first four games and scored at least 11 in each before Monday when Southwest limited the Discoverer offense to just the one run on three hits.

The Silver Hawks weren't much better facing Discoverer senior Ryan Eickhoff. The hosts managed just five hits but also took advantage of some early control struggles from Eickhoff and pushed three across in the first thanks in large part to three hit batters.

Wyatt Swanson and two hits while Cody Zrust had one. Combined with a walk to Jack Faust, Columbus produced just four base runners and struck out eight times.

Southwest senior right-hander Ryan Semin struck out eight of those hitters and tossed 35 of his 57 pitches for strikes.

"Their two pitchers combined and threw well. Their first guy had pretty good velocity and definitely threw hard than anybody we've seen. It just took us a little - we did get him timed up, but it took us probably a time through the order," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Then they brought in another guy who was kind of the opposite."

Eickhoff went five innings and allowed three runs on five hits but also struck out five and didn't walk anyone. His problem was three pitches that got away from him in the first inning.

Eickhoff hit Jack Shaffer in the first at-bat of the game then struck out two looking but gave up an RBI double to Blake Waring. A single in the next at-bat by Max Olivas made it 2-0.

Eickhoff should have been out of the inning at that point until an error at short extended the inning. Back-to-back hit batters forced in a run. Columbus finally ended it on a grounder to third with the bags full.

Eickhoff settled in after that and put up three straight zeros but his offense didn't get a hit until there were two down in the third and needed a wild pitch to score the lone run in the fourth.

"We just let a few pitches get away from us there in the first inning that led to a few (runs) for them," Johnson said. "He settled in after that first one and pitched really well. We just have to get him through that first inning to go from a solid outing to a stellar outing."

Zrust singled to start the fourth and later scored on a wild pitch with Jack Faust at the plate.

Columbus' only other threat came in the sixth when Anderson led off with a double. He was stranded following a strikeout and two fly balls.

Southwest plated one more in the fifth after a one-out single, hit batter and RBI single to left.

Trevor Schumacher came in for the sixth and struck out all three guys he faced on 15 pitches.

"We've got a nice little combination there," Johnson said. "I think Trevor is a guy who will be reliable late in games in that role."

Columbus dropped to 3-2 and was scheduled to face Omaha Skutt back at home on Tuesday. Rain canceled that game with no plans for a makeup. CHS goes to Bellevue West on Friday and hosts Lincoln East in a doubleheader on Saturday.

"If we're not starting from behind and feeling like we're climbing the hill, maybe the game is a little different," Johnson said.

NOTES

Although Swanson and Zrust were the only two Discoverers to hit safely in the loss at Southwest, that shouldn't be a surprise.

Zrust is second on the team with a .533 average (minimum 15 at-bats), has an on-base percentage of .636, slugging of .800 and an OPS of 1.436. He's driven in four, scored twice and drawn five walks thus far. After going 0 for 2 with two walks in the first game at Norfolk, he's on a four-game hitting streak.

Swanson is tied with Zrust at .533, has a .588 OBP, .800 slugging and 1.388 OPS. The junior has also driven in four and scored four. He has at least one hit in every game.

Junior Jack Faust leads all CHS hitters with an average of .583, .762 OBP, 1.000 slugging and 1.762 OPS. He has seven hits, three doubles, six RBIs and seven runs scored.

"Wyatt had another really good day. We were excited about him coming into this season and getting some chances at third place. He made some nice defensive plays, too, that kept us in the game. He swung it well and does a good job of having guys a the bottom of our order on base for the guys at the top," Johnson said.

"Cody had another great game offensively and defensively. He had just the one hit but he had another hard hit ball the center fielder made a great play on. His offensive approach is looking really good, too."

