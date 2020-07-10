Three-run sixth ruins Albion Seniors bid for win over Wayne

Kyle Preister allowed just four hits and two earned runs but was the tough luck loser on Thursday night when the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Seniors saw a 2-0 lead slip away late in a 3-2 loss to Wayne.
Preister went all seven innings, walked two and struck out four but had little support from an offense that scored two in the second then none over the final five frames.
Albion had the leadoff hitter on in the fourth and fifth but both runners were eliminated on a double play.
Wayne used two singles, a double, a walk, an error and a stolen base to take the lead in the sixth.
Sam Grape was 2 for 3 at the plate for Albion but only three other members of the lineup managed a hit. Post 162 drew only one walk compared to seven strikeouts.
Albion scored both runs with two down in the second when Preister's ground ball to short turned into an error and a run with runners at second and third. A pickoff attempt at first in the next at bat allowed Seth Wright to steal home for a 2-0 lead.
Trent Patzel and Grape led off the second with back-to-back singles before a liner back to the mound turned into one double play. An error and a hit batter set Post 162 up to start the second but a line drive to second for an out and a grounder, pitcher to second to first ended the inning on a second double play.
Wayne had two down and runner at second when a double, walk, single and two stolen bases brought in three.
Suddenly trailing by a run, the Albion offense saw its final eight hitters retired in order and failed to mount a comeback.
The loss dropped Post 162 to 5-5 and makes it four losses in the last five starting with a loss to PWG on June 30.
Preister dropped to 2-2 as a pitcher in his third start and seventh appearance. Despite the mark in the loss column, he lowered his ERA to 2.47. As a starter he's allowed six earned runs in 12 and 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts against six walks.
