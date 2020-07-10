Three-run sixth ruins Albion Seniors bid for win over Wayne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Preister allowed just four hits and two earned runs but was the tough luck loser on Thursday night when the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Seniors saw a 2-0 lead slip away late in a 3-2 loss to Wayne.

Preister went all seven innings, walked two and struck out four but had little support from an offense that scored two in the second then none over the final five frames.

Albion had the leadoff hitter on in the fourth and fifth but both runners were eliminated on a double play.

Wayne used two singles, a double, a walk, an error and a stolen base to take the lead in the sixth.

Sam Grape was 2 for 3 at the plate for Albion but only three other members of the lineup managed a hit. Post 162 drew only one walk compared to seven strikeouts.

Albion scored both runs with two down in the second when Preister's ground ball to short turned into an error and a run with runners at second and third. A pickoff attempt at first in the next at bat allowed Seth Wright to steal home for a 2-0 lead.