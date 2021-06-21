Three wins eclipse tough finish

Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group won three of four over the weekend at the Dakota Classic Tournament held in and around Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Seniors won their first three games, made the quarterfinals of the 40-team tournament but lost to Omaha Central. Cornerstone defeated East Grand Forks (Minnesota) 7-2, Lennox (South Dakota) 6-0 and Worthington (Minnesota) 11-3 before the offense went silent in an 8-1 loss to Central.
Brent Beard and Evan Bock starred offensively at the plate for Cornerstone while Jurisky Rivera, Colin Flyr and Caleb Van Dyke picked up pitching wins.
Although Cornerstone would have preferred another win, the loss to Central might have been a blessing in disguise for the long-term success of the team. Winning that game Sunday would have meant another game that night then a semifinal game Monday and the final also on Monday with two more victories.
Cornerstone has two doubleheaders this week and sits at 10-7 overall with just a little less than half the season remaining.
"For the most part, the weekend was successful. We didn't finish the way we wanted, but, overall, the guys competed well, showed off a little bit and did some good things," coach Cody Schilling said. "Everybody had a part in it. It wasn't like, 'we're only playing these nine guys.' Everybody got to play in a game, everybody got an at-bat, a hit or something else. It was a lot of fun"
Omaha Central 8, Cornerstone Seniors 1: Columbus answered a Central run in the top of the first with one in the bottom but had just two hits the rest of the way.
A solo home run, single and Central double gave the visitors on the scoreboard the lead to stay in the fourth. Central added a two-run home run in the sixth and another two-run shot in the seventh. Both times the leadoff hitter reached on a single then came home the next at-bat on a round-tripper.
Central scored the first run on a homer in the first. Bock tied it on a leadoff home run in the bottom half.
"I like Evan and I think we found a home for him in the leadoff spot," Schilling said. "He just makes stuff happen. He's so fast, he can turn what looks like an easy play into a hit then can turn around and drive one 400 feet."
Cornerstone Seniors 11, Worthington 3: Cornerstone had all 11 runs before Worthington plated three in the sixth but couldn't avoid the mercy rule.
Brent Beard's two-RBI double, a Shon Brockhaus walk with the bases loaded and Trevor Schumacher's RBI ground out made it 4-0 after the first. Young's RBI ground out and Flry's RBI double upped to to 6-0 after the second. A Beard RBI triple, Flyr three-RBI triple with the bags full and Brockhaus RBI single scored the final Cornerstone runs in the fourth.
Caleb Van Dyke threw five innings and picked up the win with seven hits, three earned runs, a walk and four strikeouts.
"We were in good shape pitchingwise thanks to guys like Caleb," Schilling said. "We still had three or four guys we could have thrown if we needed to because we had a bunch of guys with quality starts."
Cornerstone Seniors 6, Lennox 0: Kaden Young broke through in a scoreless game in the fourth on an RBI double then came around to make it 2-0 later in the inning on a passed ball.
Beard smashed his first home run of the season to left field with two on for a 5-0 lead in the fifth. Cornerstone added another with two outs in the sixth when Van Dyke singled, stole second and scored on Tanner Kobza's single past third.
Flyr tossed six innings with four hits, no runs, one walk and six strikeouts.
"The first three games, (Beard) really swung the bat well," Schilling said. "He was right on it. He really did himself well, and Flyr was seeing it well and hitting it well."
Cornerstone Seniors 7, East Grand Forks 2: The opening game of the tournament went into the fourth scoreless when Bock led off with a single, Young doubled with one down and Trey Kobza pushed a run across with a sac fly to center. Rivera's double in the next at bat made it 2-0.
Van Dyke walked, Tanner Kobza singled and both advanced on a double steal to start the fifth. Flyr brought one in on a sac fly to center. Bock did the same in the next at-bat for a 4-0 lead on a fly ball also to center. A single, walk and passed ball brought in courtesy runner Tyson Groene for a 5-0 lead.
Two walks and two hits gave East Grand Forks its only runs in the sixth.
Tanner Kobza led off the seventh with a walk, stole second, advanced on a fly ball and scored on another for the final run.
Rivera tossed five innings with four hits, two earned runs, four walks and six strikeouts.
"I like the kids. We have some that have really come a long way. When they come to practice, when they come to games, you know what you're going to get," Schilling said. "They work their tails off."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.