Three wins eclipse tough finish

Caleb Van Dyke threw five innings and picked up the win with seven hits, three earned runs, a walk and four strikeouts.

"We were in good shape pitchingwise thanks to guys like Caleb," Schilling said. "We still had three or four guys we could have thrown if we needed to because we had a bunch of guys with quality starts."

Cornerstone Seniors 6, Lennox 0: Kaden Young broke through in a scoreless game in the fourth on an RBI double then came around to make it 2-0 later in the inning on a passed ball.

Beard smashed his first home run of the season to left field with two on for a 5-0 lead in the fifth. Cornerstone added another with two outs in the sixth when Van Dyke singled, stole second and scored on Tanner Kobza's single past third.

Flyr tossed six innings with four hits, no runs, one walk and six strikeouts.

"The first three games, (Beard) really swung the bat well," Schilling said. "He was right on it. He really did himself well, and Flyr was seeing it well and hitting it well."