Titan Juniors allow seven in fifth, lose 13-12

The Twin River Titan Juniors suffered a 13-12 loss Sunday against North Bend and have dropped four of the past five.
The Titan Juniors built a 12-6 lead heading into the final half inning, but North Bend scored seven runs and stunned Twin River in a walk-off.
Fletcher Dubas earned the start for Twin River. He pitched three innings and allowed five runs on five hits and nine walks. However, Twin River gave Dubas run support by scoring in every inning.
In the first inning, Anthony Brown plated the first run on a ground out. Norman Grothe followed him up with a RBI single.
After a Titan error made it 2-1 Twin River after one, the Juniors scored three runs in the second inning on a pair of errors. It was 5-2 after two innings following a North Bend RBI single.
Rocco Gehring made it 7-2 in the third on a RBI single. Kaleb Morton scored on a passed in the fourth inning to make it 8-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth.
North Bend began its rally with three RBI singles by Ethan Norton, Colin Rhynalds and Owen Ortmeier to make it 8-6 heading into the final inning.
Dubas laced a bases-clearing double to right field in the fifth to make it 11-6. He came around and scored during the next plate appearance on a passed ball.
Kurtenbach went back on the mound in the fifth when things began to unravel.
The bases were loaded with nobody out after a walk, hit by pitch and single. In the next seven at-bats, North Bend scored a run on three walks, two errors, a single and a hit by pitch to win it 13-12.
Kurtenbach threw an inning allowing five runs on five hits. Ty Vanek got the loss allowing three runs (one earned) without recording an out.
In the batter's box, Gehring, Dubas and Tim Jarecki tallied multi-hit games with Dubas and Gehring combining for five of the team's seven RBIs.
The Titan Juniors' record is 5-5 following the loss.
