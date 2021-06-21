Titan Seniors shut out by North Bend

The Twin River Titan Seniors were limited at the plate as North Bend cruised to a 12-0 win on Sunday.

Nick Peters started for the Titan Seniors, tossing three innings allowing six runs (two earned) on four hits. He also struck out four and walked four.

North Bend led 5-0 after two innings on a steal of home by Colin Rhynalds, a three-run home run by Peyton Mitties and a RBI single by Hunter Johnston.

The crucial inning came in the fourth with North Bend plating seven runs against Peters and Preston Gembica. After a bases loaded walk by Colton Pruss made it 6-0, Bradyn Manning and Mitties laced back-to-back run-scoring singles to left field to make it 9-0.

Back-to-back errors added three more and made it 12-0.

Mason Viergutz and Mason Tenski recorded the only two hits for Twin River. The Titans drew three walks and struck out eight times.

North Bend's Manning earned the win, throwing four shutout innings while allowing two hits, striking out five Titan hitters and walking a pair.

Twin River has lost three of its last four games. The Titans' record stands at 2-5.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

