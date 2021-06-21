 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titan Seniors shut out by North Bend
0 Comments

Titan Seniors shut out by North Bend

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion Baseball
Copyright American Legion

The Twin River Titan Seniors were limited at the plate as North Bend cruised to a 12-0 win on Sunday.

Nick Peters started for the Titan Seniors, tossing three innings allowing six runs (two earned) on four hits. He also struck out four and walked four.

North Bend led 5-0 after two innings on a steal of home by Colin Rhynalds, a three-run home run by Peyton Mitties and a RBI single by Hunter Johnston.

The crucial inning came in the fourth with North Bend plating seven runs against Peters and Preston Gembica. After a bases loaded walk by Colton Pruss made it 6-0, Bradyn Manning and Mitties laced back-to-back run-scoring singles to left field to make it 9-0.

Back-to-back errors added three more and made it 12-0.

Mason Viergutz and Mason Tenski recorded the only two hits for Twin River. The Titans drew three walks and struck out eight times.

North Bend's Manning earned the win, throwing four shutout innings while allowing two hits, striking out five Titan hitters and walking a pair.

Twin River has lost three of its last four games. The Titans' record stands at 2-5.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Early runs dog CUFCU again
High School

Early runs dog CUFCU again

  • Updated

Early runs handed the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues two more one-run defeats on Thursday night in 4-3 and 5-4 losses to Gretna.

Reds roll over Tekamah-Herman
High School

Reds roll over Tekamah-Herman

  • Updated

Whatever frustration the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds may have had hanging around from the weekend were smashed to bits Monday night in a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News