Titan Seniors winless at DCB tournament

The Twin River Seniors were held without a run in their final two games of a weekend tournament at Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus and suffered three straight losses over two days.
Twin River was beaten 8-7 by Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, lost 10-0 to Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg and were shut out 15-0 by hosts DCB.
The Titans fell to 4-6 on the season and saw the losing skid stretch to four.
Twin River led 7-0 in Saturday's contest with BDS but then gave up the next 33 runs unanswered over the next 16 innings.
BDS 8, TWIN RIVER 7: The Titan offense was alive and well early before falling flat late. Twin River scored two each in the first and second then added three in the third. It was all BDS after that thanks in large part to four Titan errors.
Chase Buhl drove in a run with one out and two on in the first. Korbe Urkoski drew a bases-loaded walk two hitters later and made it 2-0.
Buhl added another RBI on a one-out single to center in the second. An error at second on Urkoski's hard grounder put Twin River up 4-0.
Back-to-back errors then a sacrifice fly by Reid Heidtbrink in the third had the Titans enjoying a 7-0 cushion.
Two errors and a passed ball gave BDS its first run in the fourth. BDS hit around in the fifth and scored five times on two doubles, two singles, two walks and an error. An error, single and double gave BDS the lead in the sixth.
Mason Viergutz, Wes Graham, Rocco Gehring and Buhl each had two hits for the Titans.
Heidtbrink tossed the first five innings and allowed six hits, five earned runs, walked four and struck out eight. Twin River left 12 men on base.
SOS 10, TWIN RIVER 0: SOS led 4-0 through six innings before exploding for six runs in the seventh. The Titans managed just two hits and committed four errors.
Buhl and Heidtbrink had the lone hits. Graham tossed five innings and struck out eight while walking four, giving up two hits and two earned runs.
Twin River's only threat to score came on a Heidtbrink's one-out double in the second inning. A pop up behind the plate and a strikeout left him there. The Titans then went hitless until Buhl's leadoff single in the seventh. He was eventually caught stealing.
SOS put the game away in the seventh by sending 10 hitters to the plate, walking once, taking base twice on hit batters and smashing three straight doubles.
DCB 15, TWIN RIVER 0: Last year's Class C state champions jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings then scored nine in the fifth and ended it early on the mercy rule.
The Titans made five errors and were held hitless by DCB's Tanner Simdom. Simdom needed just 66 pitches in six innings. He struck out 10 and would have had a perfect game were it not for a one-out walk to Heidtbrink in the second.
Up 6-0, DCB scored nine times in the fifth with four hits, three walks, two hit batters and an error.
Buhl threw for Twin River and went 4 and 1/3 with five hits, four earned runs, five walks and a strikeout.
