Titan Seniors winless at DCB tournament

The Twin River Seniors were held without a run in their final two games of a weekend tournament at Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus and suffered three straight losses over two days.

Twin River was beaten 8-7 by Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, lost 10-0 to Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg and were shut out 15-0 by hosts DCB.

The Titans fell to 4-6 on the season and saw the losing skid stretch to four.

Twin River led 7-0 in Saturday's contest with BDS but then gave up the next 33 runs unanswered over the next 16 innings.

BDS 8, TWIN RIVER 7: The Titan offense was alive and well early before falling flat late. Twin River scored two each in the first and second then added three in the third. It was all BDS after that thanks in large part to four Titan errors.

Chase Buhl drove in a run with one out and two on in the first. Korbe Urkoski drew a bases-loaded walk two hitters later and made it 2-0.

Buhl added another RBI on a one-out single to center in the second. An error at second on Urkoski's hard grounder put Twin River up 4-0.

Back-to-back errors then a sacrifice fly by Reid Heidtbrink in the third had the Titans enjoying a 7-0 cushion.