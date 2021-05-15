Top-ranked Patriots edge past Columbus

It was hit slow enough that Bell likely would have needed to come up with a bare-handed play to get the out. Instead, it rolled up his arm and behind him to his right. The official scorer gave him an error not for failing to make the play but for his inability to find the ball in the moments after.

The Patriots scored the winning run in the fifth on a leadoff drag bunt, sac bunt, passed ball and a groundout RBI to second base. The infield was in, and Jarrett Bell fielded the grounder. He was forced to turn to the outfield to make the play, and when he came up to throw, elected to go to first and concede the run. He might have had time to get the ball to Brent Beard at catcher and cut down the runner, but coach Jimmy Johnson said from his vantage point it looked like the right play.

Columbus went down in order in the sixth. Connor Rausch came on to pinch hit with two down in the seventh and drew a walk. A strikeout ended the game with Rausch 270 feet away from tying the game.

The Discoverers' best chance to add another run came after Flyr's two-out triple in the third. Beard ripped a grounder to the hole between third and short in the next at-bat. Third baseman Braden Cannon made a diving stop then came up throwing and gunned down Beard in what was the play of the day.