Top-ranked Patriots edge past Columbus

LINCOLN - Anyone - fans, coaches, players, even Tadan Bell himself - would have whole-heartedly supported his final line had they somehow found out its result before the game.
As it were, he went six innings, threw 100 pitches, allowed just three hits, didn't give up an earned run and struck out six. It sounds like a winning performance. Most days it probably would be.
But when his teammates were unable to tack on after scoring a first-inning run, No. 1 Millard South took advantage of five walks, a CHS error and had just enough for a 2-1 win in Saturday's first round of the Class A state tournament at Den Hartog Field.
The Discoverers outhit the Patriots 5-3, but with base runners at a premium, going 1 for 4 with runners in scoring position didn't get it done.
"It shows who we are. We came out here and we scored right away. It's too bad we couldn't do it again, but we were putting the ball in play constantly," Bell said. "We had an error that didn't help. They did a good job bunting and putting some pressure on us, which didn't help."
Columbus pushed the first run across when Trey Kobza led off with a single, Colin Flyr bunted him over then Kaden Young ripped the first pitch he saw to right field.
Millard South tied it in the third on two walks an an error. Bell issued his fourth and fifth free passes of the game and faced two on with two down. A slow roller to second ate up Jarrett Bell then eluded his gaze, allowing Patriot senior Christian Hobbs to take third then continue home when he noticed the confusion.
It was hit slow enough that Bell likely would have needed to come up with a bare-handed play to get the out. Instead, it rolled up his arm and behind him to his right. The official scorer gave him an error not for failing to make the play but for his inability to find the ball in the moments after.
The Patriots scored the winning run in the fifth on a leadoff drag bunt, sac bunt, passed ball and a groundout RBI to second base. The infield was in, and Jarrett Bell fielded the grounder. He was forced to turn to the outfield to make the play, and when he came up to throw, elected to go to first and concede the run. He might have had time to get the ball to Brent Beard at catcher and cut down the runner, but coach Jimmy Johnson said from his vantage point it looked like the right play.
Columbus went down in order in the sixth. Connor Rausch came on to pinch hit with two down in the seventh and drew a walk. A strikeout ended the game with Rausch 270 feet away from tying the game.
The Discoverers' best chance to add another run came after Flyr's two-out triple in the third. Beard ripped a grounder to the hole between third and short in the next at-bat. Third baseman Braden Cannon made a diving stop then came up throwing and gunned down Beard in what was the play of the day.
CHS will play 4 seed Papillion-La Vista South on Monday at 10 a.m. at Haymarket Park in an elimination game. Papio South was a 6-2 loser to Millard West.
Other scores included Lincoln East over Lincoln Southwest 8-1 and Bellevue West over Fremont Bergan 1-0. Millard West faces Millard South and East takes on Bellevue West in the winner's bracket. Papio South and Bergan play an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m.
"It shows that, we're here. They threw their ace, and we threw ours. It's a good thing to see," Bell said. "We'll come back Monday and be ready to go."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.