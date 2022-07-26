Twin River eliminated by top-seed Valparaiso in Area Tournament

The Twin River Titan Seniors Post 263 and Post 144 was eliminated in the Class B Area 4 Seniors Tournament by the No. 1 seed Valparaiso on Sunday at Levitt Stadium in York.

Valparaiso scored a run in the third, fourth and sixth innings to build a large enough lead. Twin River plated a run in the seventh on an RBI ground out by Jakob Tenski to score Kaleb Morton. A strikeout ended the game.

Twin River ended the season 11-15. Nehemiah Peters led the Titans with a .338 batting average, 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Tenski led the with 17 runs batted in and nine stolen bases. Norman Grothe drove in 16 along with scoring a team-high 25 runs. Caden Jenkinson crossed home 20 times this season.

Jenkinson was the team's ace pitching 37 and 1/3 innings with a 3.18 ERA. Anthony Brown tossed the second-most innings with 34 and 1/3.

Valparaiso 3, Twin River 1 (Sunday): Valparaiso broke the scoreless deadlock on a two-out RBI double off Jenkinson.

An RBI single in the fourth and another RBI double in the sixth was all the offense Valparaiso needed as Twin River mustered just two hits and two walks.

Mason Viegutz singled to lead off the fifth and doubled in the sixth for the Titans' only hits. Jenkinson and Grothe each drew one walk.

Jenkinson pitched a complete game and allowed three runs on six hits to go with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Twin River 20, Doniphan-Trumbull 7 (Saturday): Twin River had its best offensive game of the season in Sunday's elimination game.

The Titans scored nine in the first, three in the second and third and five in the fourth to run-rule Doniphan-Trumbull in five innings.

Peters led the Titans hitting 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs. Tenski also posted a three-hit, two-RBI game as he walked twice and scored four times. Grothe hit 2 for 3 with one RBI and four runs. Jenkinson hit 2 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs.

In total, Twin River had 10 different players score at least one run and seven drew at least one base on balls. The team finished with a dozen hits.

Twin River had five straight run-scoring at-bats in the first on a Peters RBI single, a Johnson bases-loaded walk, a Viergutz RBI sac fly, a Grothe RBI single and a wild pitch. An error, a wild pitch and Johnson's second RBI walk of the frame concluded a nine-run inning.

In the second, Grothe scored on a wild pitch, Tenski drove in Elijah Peters on a single and Beau Zoucha hit an RBI sac fly to make it 12-2.

Tim Jarecki and Tenski hit RBI singles and Grothe scored on a wild pitch in the third to restore the team's 10-run lead. In the fourth, Jarecki and Jenkinson hit RBI singles, Viergutz scored on an error and Tenski scored on a fielder's choice.

St. Paul 5, Twin River 2 (Friday): In its postseason opener, a three-run fourth by St. Paul proved to be the deciding inning. After three straight singles against Grothe, a bases loaded walk and a passed ball gave St. Paul a 3-0 lead.

A wild pitch in the fourth made it 4-0 before Twin River answered in the home half on a Tenski RBI single. Saint Paul hit an RBI single in the seventh for insurance to make it 5-1. Jarecki cut the deficit to three on an error, but a strikeout ended the game.

Grothe, Nehemiah, Jarecki and Tenski singled once each. Tenski walked and recorded Twin River's only RBI of the game.

On the mound, Grothe pitched four innings and allowed four runs on three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. Morton pitched 2 and 2/3 innings in relief, allowing one run on six hits with two strikeouts.