Twin River Juniors eliminated in area tournament

Twin River saw its season come to an end Saturday in the Class C5 area tournament in Silver Creek.
The Juniors entered the four-team tournament as the No. 3 seed and faced Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley in the first round on July 9.
Twin River built a 5-1 lead but allowed three straight two-run innings and fell 7-5
In its first elimination game, the Juniors mounted a late rally but fell short 7-6 against Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg.
Rocco Gehring went 3 for 7 in the tournament with two RBIs. Norman Grothe reached base five times with three hits, two walks, one RBI and two runs scored.
PWG 7, TWIN RIVER 5: Twin River started the game fast as it scored five runs in the first two innings.
Gehring and Grothe drove in a run with singles to jumpstart a three-run first. Gehring scored the third run on a fielder's choice.
After an RBI single by PWG in the home half made it 3-1, Twin River tacked on a pair when Ashton Johnson walked and scored on a wild pitch and Fletcher Dubas walked and scored on Gehring's second RBI single.
PWG began its comeback in the third, the first of three straight innings with two runs scored against Twin River starter Ty Vanek.
A double play and an error cut the Juniors' lead in half after three innings. In the fourth, PWG tied the game 5-5 on an error and an RBI double.
PWG pulled in front in the fifth on a RBI single and a wild pitch to make it 7-5.
Twin River failed to build a late rally in the sixth and seventh. Only one baserunner reached in the final two frames as the Juniors struck out three times and grounded out three times.
Vanek finished the night with 4 and 1/3 innings pitched, eight hits allowed, seven runs, three earned, two walks and three strikeouts.
Gehring went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Grothe and Mason Tenski had a hit and RBI each.
SOS REBELS 7, TWIN RIVER 6: The script was flipped as Twin River was the team coming back from an early deficit.
The Rebels jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Twin River pitchers Jerrod Land and Caden Jenkinson.
In the first inning, the Rebels scored two runs on an error and an RBI ground out. Four SOS runs scored in the second on an RBI sac fly, a two-run double and a wild pitch to make it 6-0.
Land threw an inning with five runs allowed and two earned on one hit and three walks.
Jenkinson limited SOS with two unearned runs allowed on two hits over five innings of work. He finished his relief appearance with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Twin River began chipping away at the deficit in the third on a Jenkinson RBI ground out.
The Juniors cut the deficit in half on a RBI single by Ashton Johnson and a wild pitch in the fourth.
In the sixth, Twin River pulled within two runs on a RBI sac bunt by Johnson to make it 6-4.
However, in the home half, the Rebels scored a crucial insurance run on a RBI single to make it 7-4.
Twin River put together a seventh-inning rally with four walks and a hit by pitch. Tenski and Johnson each drove in a run on bases-loaded walks with two down.
Tim Jarecki grounded into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded to end the game.
Johnson finished the night 1 for 2 for three RBIs. Grothe went 2 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Twin River finished with seven stolen bases. Dubas swiped three of those on his own. Jarecki had two and Grothe and Tenski had one.
The Juniors drew 10 walks with Grothe, Tenski and Jarecki earning two free passes each.
Twin River completed its season with a 7-10 record.
