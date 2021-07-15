Twin River Juniors eliminated in area tournament

A double play and an error cut the Juniors' lead in half after three innings. In the fourth, PWG tied the game 5-5 on an error and an RBI double.

PWG pulled in front in the fifth on a RBI single and a wild pitch to make it 7-5.

Twin River failed to build a late rally in the sixth and seventh. Only one baserunner reached in the final two frames as the Juniors struck out three times and grounded out three times.

Vanek finished the night with 4 and 1/3 innings pitched, eight hits allowed, seven runs, three earned, two walks and three strikeouts.

Gehring went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Grothe and Mason Tenski had a hit and RBI each.

SOS REBELS 7, TWIN RIVER 6: The script was flipped as Twin River was the team coming back from an early deficit.

The Rebels jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Twin River pitchers Jerrod Land and Caden Jenkinson.

In the first inning, the Rebels scored two runs on an error and an RBI ground out. Four SOS runs scored in the second on an RBI sac fly, a two-run double and a wild pitch to make it 6-0.

Land threw an inning with five runs allowed and two earned on one hit and three walks.