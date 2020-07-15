Twin River Juniors erase four-run deficit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Twin River Juniors scored five unanswered runs in the final two innings and came back from a four-run deficit in a road win at Wilbur on Tuesday.

The Titans trailed 10-6 after three innings then plated one in the fourth and four in the fifth to earn their first win of the Legion season following six straight losses.

Rocco Gehring, Beau Zoucha and Ashton Johnson each drove in two runs for Twin River. Zoucha and Zoucha were both 2 for 3 while Gehring walked once and had one hit on a double.

Caden Jenkinson came on in the third with two down and picked up the win while tossing the final 2 and 1/3 innings with no runs allowed, two hits, a walk and an error.

Twin River had 10 total hits but also made two errors and walked eight batters as a pitching staff.

Yet, for a team looking to find the win column for the first time, the result was appreciated regardless of the details.

"We have been working a lot on the small things at the plate, seeing the ball, watching the pitcher while not at bat," coach Andy Jarecki said. "The boys really had it together from the get go, and it was good to see them not lose sight of the prize even after going down."