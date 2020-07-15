Twin River Juniors erase four-run deficit

The Twin River Juniors scored five unanswered runs in the final two innings and came back from a four-run deficit in a road win at Wilbur on Tuesday.
The Titans trailed 10-6 after three innings then plated one in the fourth and four in the fifth to earn their first win of the Legion season following six straight losses.
Rocco Gehring, Beau Zoucha and Ashton Johnson each drove in two runs for Twin River. Zoucha and Zoucha were both 2 for 3 while Gehring walked once and had one hit on a double.
Caden Jenkinson came on in the third with two down and picked up the win while tossing the final 2 and 1/3 innings with no runs allowed, two hits, a walk and an error.
Twin River had 10 total hits but also made two errors and walked eight batters as a pitching staff.
Yet, for a team looking to find the win column for the first time, the result was appreciated regardless of the details.
"We have been working a lot on the small things at the plate, seeing the ball, watching the pitcher while not at bat," coach Andy Jarecki said. "The boys really had it together from the get go, and it was good to see them not lose sight of the prize even after going down."
Twin River led 3-0 through the first 1 and 1/2 on Zoucha's first inning, two-RBI single to right. Johnson added another run in the second with an RBI line drive to left.
The Wilber offense came to life in the home half of the second with two hits, a walk, two hit batters, and an error for five runs. An error with two on the next half inning plus Korbe Urkoski's RBI single and Mason Viergutz's single through the left side wrestled the lead back to Twin River 6-5.
Wilber answered with five more on only one hit. Four walks, a hit batter and an error put the hosts ahead 10-6.
The Titans cut into that lead with Ty Vanek's RBI single in the fourth and took the lead for good in the seventh on Gehring's two-run double, Caden Jenkinson's single to center and Vanek's base hit to center.
Jenkinson then set the Wilber lineup down in order in the fifth with three straight ground balls.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!