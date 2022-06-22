Twin River Juniors win three of four, Seniors split games

Twin River Titans Post 263 and Post 144 Juniors took three of its last four games while the Seniors split games against Fairbury and North Bend.

The Juniors, whose record stands at 10-5, defeated Fairbury on Saturday, split Monday's doubleheader at David City and beat North Bend on Tuesday.

Twin River Seniors fell to Fairbury on Saturday 12-5 and then bounced back with an 8-3 victory over North Bend even their record at 6-6.

Both teams will be back on the diamond Thursday hosting Battle Creek.

Seniors 8, North Bend 3 (Tuesday): Twin River's seven-run first was all the run support needed for starter Kaleb Morton.

Ashton Johnson and Norman Grothe recorded two hits and one RBI each. Nehemiah Peters, Mason Viergutz and Anthony Brown drove in one run each.

After an error, Grothe tripled home Peters to make it 2-0. Viergutz's RBI single, three bases-loaded walks and ground out made it 7-0 after one. Brown's RBI ground out in the sixth was the eighth run for Twin River.

Morton threw a complete game allowing three runs on eight hits. He struck out six North Bend hitters and walked one.

Juniors 6, North Bend 5 (Tuesday): Twin River erased a three-run deficit for a walk-off victory. It entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 5-4. After a strikeout, Paydon Rinkol and Jerrod Land hit back-to-back singles.

After a wild pitch scored Rinkol to tie the game, Garrett Alexander walked to load the bases for Kadin Buhl. Buhl hit an RBI single to right to clinch the dramatic win.

Rinkol finished the game 3 for 4 with one RBI and two runs. On the mound, he threw a complete game allowing five runs on two hits with six walks and 10 strikeouts.

Juniors 10, David City 7 (Monday): After David City swept Twin River in Silver Creek on Thursday, the Juniors took the first game thanks to an eight-run fourth.

Alexander hit 3 for 3 with one run scored. Tim Jarecki, Rinkol and Land each drove in two runs. Fletcher Dubas scored a team-high three runs.

Land earned the win in game one with five innings pitched. He allowed seven runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

David City 13, Juniors 3 (Monday): David City flipped the script in game two, outscoring the Titans 12-1 in the final three innings.

Jarecki hit an RBI single in the first to open the scoring. In the second, he walked in a run to give Twin River a 2-1 lead. A wild pitch in the fourth scoring Dubas was the final Titans run.

Dubas doubled and Jarecki, Land and Alexander singled to make up Twin River's offense.

On the mound, Jarecki allowed six runs on four hits in three innings of work. Buhl tossed two innings in which he allowed seven runs on four hits.

Fairbury 12, Seniors 5 (Saturday): Fairbury plated four runs in the first and steadily increased its advantage for the win. Twin River trailed 6-5 heading to the bottom of the third, but was shut out in the final four innings.

Viergutz hit 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Caden Jenkinson recorded two singles and Grothe doubled for the lone Titans extra base hit. Mason Tenski drove in two runs on a single in the second.

Juniors 14, Fairbury 3 (Saturday): The Titans scored six in the sixth to cap a run-rule win over Fairbury.

Jarecki posted a two-hit, two-RBI game to lead the Juniors offense. Land recorded two hits and seven other Twin River hitters hit one knock. Dubas scored three runs and Blake Mundorf, Buhl and Hudson Urkoski scored two runs each.

Owen Kurtenbach started the game and threw five innings. He allowed three runs on two hits along with eight walks and two strikeouts. Dubas struck out the side in the sixth.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

