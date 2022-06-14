Twin River Seniors and Juniors extend win streaks to three

Twin River Titans Post 263 and Post 144 each extended winning streaks to three games over the weekend. The Seniors and Juniors defeated Utica/Beaver Crossing on Saturday while the Seniors secured another win Monday 6-4 over Albion.

Ashton Johnson led the Seniors with back-to-back two-hit games. In Monday's game against Albion, Johnson was the lone Titan to record multiple hits.

The Titan Seniors improved their record to 4-5 while the Juniors' record stands at 7-4.

Seniors 6, Albion 4 (Monday): Twin River scored four in the third and two in the sixth, staving off a late Albion rally.

Johnson went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Caden Jenkinson, Norman Grothe and Elijah Peters recorded one hit and an RBI apiece.

On the mound, Jenkinson got the start and earned the win. He threw 3 and 1/3 shutout innings on three hits allowed. He struck out two Albion hitters.

In the third, Grothe singled home Nehemiah Peters to open the scoring. An error by the Albion shortstop brought home Jenkinson. For the third straight at-bat, Twin River crossed home plate when Johnson drove in Grothe on a sharp grounder to third. A Peters RBI groundout made it 4-0.

Jenkinson's RBI groundout and another Albion error increased the lead to 6-0 in the fifth.

Albion plated fourth with one out in the seventh on a two-run double, RBI single and RBI ground out. Grothe shut the door on a comeback with a strikeout and runners on the corners.

Seniors 8, UBC 3 (Saturday): After a back-and-forth start, Twin River scored six unanswered runs in the final four innings to claim the victory.

Nehemiah, Grothe, Mason Viergutz and Johnson each recorded two-hit games. Viergutz reached base in all four plate appearances with a single, double, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Grothe scored a game-high three runs.

After Kaleb Morton allowed three runs on five hits in 2 and 1/3 innings, Viergutz shut out Utica/Beaver Crossing over the final 4 and 2/3 innings. He allowed just two hits and struck out six.

Juniors 14, UBC 3 (Saturday): Twin River scored seven runs in the first two innings and tacked on six more in the fourth to secure the mercy-rule win.

Fletcher Dubas, Paydon Rinkol and Garrett Alexander recorded two hits each and combined for eight runs scored. Owen Kurtenbach and Jerrod Land drove in a pair of runners each. Rinkol and Blake Mundorf ended the game with one RBI apiece.

Four pitchers combined to allow three runs on four hits. Tim Jarecki tossed two hitless innings with one unearned run and two strikeouts. Rinkol threw a scoreless third and Land pitched the final 1 and 2/3 innings striking out three.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.