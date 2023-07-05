The Twin River Seniors, in their first game in a week, defeated the Albion Seniors 9-7 behind a seven-run second to improve to 7-7 on the season.

Seven of the nine starting Titans recorded one hit with Barrett Stone leading the squad with three RBIs. Caden Jenkinson drove in a pair of runs with Norman Grothe, Korbe Urkoski and Mason Tenski finishing the game with one RBI.

Albion opened the scoring with an RBI sac fly from James Fogleman in the first and an RBI ground out from Keaton Hunt.

In the bottom of the second, the first five Twin River hitters reached base on walks from Jenkinson, Tenski and Grothe and singles from Kaleb Morton and Mason Viegutz. With the bases loaded, Tenski and Grothe drew a free pass to tie the game 2-2.

After a strikeout, Twin River took the lead on an Albion error, scoring Viergutz and Tenski. Urkoski lined a single to left to score Grothe and make it 5-2. Jenkinson, two batters later, scored Stone and Urkoski to cap a seven-run frame.

Grothe stole home in the third to grow the lead to 8-2. Albion trimmed the deficit in half as Carter Molt scored on a wild pitch, Devon Luettel scored on a passed ball and Caden Stokes scored on a fielder’s choice.

Stone singled home Grothe in the fifth for Twin River’s final run of the game. Trent Patzel doubled home Stokes and Fogleman in the sixth, but that would be the closest Albion got. Luettel walked with two outs in the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate, but a strikeout ended the game.

Fogleman led Albion hitting 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Sam Grape singled twice and Patzel drove in two runs.

On the mound, Jenkinson earned the win for the Titans. He pitched four innings allowing five runs, one earned, on six hits and two walks. Urkoski tossed a scoreless seventh for the save.

Fogleman and Stokes pitched three innings each. Fogleman conceded eight runs, four earned, on five hits and five walks. He struck out five Twin River batters as the game’s starter. Stokes punched out four Titans and allowing just one run on two hits.

Albion Seniors

Last Thursday, Albion’s six-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 defeat at York.

York won the game in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off single with the bases loaded and one out.

After York took the lead in the third on a two-out RBI single, Albion tied the game on a Molt RBI single with two outs scoring Stokes.

Carsten Bird pitched the entire game, allowing two runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out five York hitters. Stokes and Molt combined for four of the team’s five hits.

Albion’s record was 16-4 entering Wednesday’s game vs. Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg. Their next game is July 14 vs. Creighton/Plainview.

SOS Seniors

In a see-saw game, SOS fell to Utica-Beaver Crossing 9-8 on Sunday as UBCF scored four runs in the final two innings.

UBCF tied the game in the sixth on a dropped third strike and they took the lead two batters later on a two-run single with two outs. UBCF added an insurance run in the seventh on an RBI single.

SOS clawed back on an RBI single from Isaac Whitmore and a wild pitch that scored Whitmore. With Collin Vrbka on third base with two outs, SOS hit a ground out back to the pitcher to fall short.

Kolton Neujahr led the Rebels hitting 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Brayden Santos posted a two-hit game with one RBI and one run scored. Isaiah Zelasney crossed home plate twice as the team’s leadoff hitter.

On the mound, Neujahr pitched 5 and 2/3 innings allowing eight runs, four earned, on eight hits and five walks. He struck out seven Badgers.

SOS dropped a doubleheader to Geneva on June 28 losing 4-1 and 6-3. In game one, Geneva plated one run in the first on an error, a run in the third on an RBI single and two in the fourth on an RBI single and an error.

Zelasney tripled and scored the only run for the Rebels in the fourth. Owen Krafka drove him in on an RBI sac fly to left field.

SOS loaded the bases in the sixth trailing 4-1, but a pop out to third base and a fly out to center field ended the threat. The Rebels loaded the bases again in the seventh, but a fly out ended the game.

Zelasney started the game on the mound and pitched three innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits, three walks and three strikeouts. In relief, Santos hurled three innings allowing two unearned runs on one hit, one walk and three punchouts.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning of game two, but Geneva scored four of the final five runs en route to a 6-3 victory.

Zelasney, Krafka, Santos and Whitmore combined for four singles as Zelasney, Neujahr and Santos stepped on home plate once.

SOS tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the first on a Kelby Neujahr RBI ground out and Kolton scoring on a passed ball.

Geneva reclaimed the lead with a two-out RBI double off Whitmore. A fielding error in the third grew the lead to 4-2. In the sixth, an RBI double and an RBI ground out expanded the Geneva lead to 6-2.

Vrbka hit an RBI ground out in the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-3. Whitmore finished the game throwing 3 and 2/3 innings allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks. He ended the game with four strikeouts.

SOS fell to 3-15 before Wednesday’s game at Albion.