Twin River Seniors deny furious Wilber comeback

The Twin River Seniors had just enough gas left in the tank to hold off a desperate comeback by Wilber in a 13-12 road win Tuesday night.
Twin River led 9-1 at one point and had a 13-7 cushion in the bottom of the seventh when the hosts scored five and had the tying run at third base.
Wes Graham calmly came in for the final out, forcing a fly ball to left on a full-count pitch.
Dana Hobbs, Reid Heidtbrink, Chase Buhl, Nemo Peters and Graham all had two hits for the Titans. Hobbs and Heidtbrink both had two RBIs.
Heidtbrink earned the win when he left after four innings having allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out eight and tossed 55 of his 92 pitches for strikes.
"It was a wild finish to say the least," coach Chad Lemburg said. "We were looking at getting the game over with the mercy rule after five but Wilber had different plans."
Twin River built its lead on RBI hits from Hobbs and Buhl in the first, a Hobbs single in the second, Peters and Urkoski RBI hits in the third and a Conner Oberhauser single, Tony Jarecki single then a balk in the fourth.
A double then a single with one out cut the lead to 9-3 after four. Down 10-3 in the fourth, Wilber sent eight hitters to the plate and scored four times with five hits and a walk.
Peterson's RBI liner to center and Heidtbrink's two-run single to center in the top of the sixth proved to be crucial for Twin River.
Wilber sent 10 to the plate in the and needed just three hits to score five times thanks to three Titan errors. It was 13-10 with two out when an error at third sent another run across. A walk then a single to center put runners at the corners and made it 13-12 when Lemburg handed the ball over to Graham.
"Wes has been the pitcher we’ve leaned on lately, so I felt real comfortable with him on the mound," Lemburg said. "Wes got the save with a deep shot to left center field where Caleb Peterson tracked it down to end the thriller."
Graham has made five appearances this season with one start. He has yet to earn a win or be counted for a loss in 15 and 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed just five earned runs, walked 7, struck out 14 and posted an ERA of 2.94.
His longest outing was against the same Wilber team on June 27 with six innings, three earned, two walks and seven Ks.
Hobbs is leading the roster in hits, Buhl has driven in the most runs and scored the most runs.
The win made the Titans 4-5 on the year and made it four wins in the last five games. They're back in action in a Juniors/Seniors doubleheader on Tuesday in the final home game of the season against BDS.
Twin River finishes up with BDS at home, at BDS on July 28 and at SOS on Aug. 2.
"If you like offense, this was definitely the game for you," Lemburg said. Both teams had 14 hits. We put runs on the board every inning but the seventh. I really liked the way the boys attacked at the plate."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
