Twin River Seniors deny furious Wilber comeback

Peterson's RBI liner to center and Heidtbrink's two-run single to center in the top of the sixth proved to be crucial for Twin River.

Wilber sent 10 to the plate in the and needed just three hits to score five times thanks to three Titan errors. It was 13-10 with two out when an error at third sent another run across. A walk then a single to center put runners at the corners and made it 13-12 when Lemburg handed the ball over to Graham.

"Wes has been the pitcher we’ve leaned on lately, so I felt real comfortable with him on the mound," Lemburg said. "Wes got the save with a deep shot to left center field where Caleb Peterson tracked it down to end the thriller."

Graham has made five appearances this season with one start. He has yet to earn a win or be counted for a loss in 15 and 1/3 innings pitched. He's allowed just five earned runs, walked 7, struck out 14 and posted an ERA of 2.94.

His longest outing was against the same Wilber team on June 27 with six innings, three earned, two walks and seven Ks.

Hobbs is leading the roster in hits, Buhl has driven in the most runs and scored the most runs.