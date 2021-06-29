Twin River Seniors drop three of four

The Twin River Seniors lost three of four games in a five-day span to push their record to 3-8.
Runs were hard to come by for a team that has lost five of its last six. Twin River has scored four or fewer runs in nine of its 11 games.
It scored just eight in the four-game stretch and won Thursday over Geneva then lost the last three.
Following a 5-3 victory at Geneva, Twin River lost 10-2 at home to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelu on Friday, 15-1 to Wood River on Saturday and had Monday's home game against Albion called when weather moved in and the visitors leading 2-0 after two innings.
ALBION SENIORS 2, TWIN RIVER 0: Preston Gembica started and tossed both innings while allowing two runs, one earned, on no hits and two walks.
After back-to-back free passes, Albion took the lead on a RBI ground out by Kyle Preister. An error at first base led to the second Albion run.
Korbe Urkoski was the only baserunner for Twin River. He doubled to left field with one out in the second.
WOOD RIVER 15, TWIN RIVER 1: It was a tough Saturday afternoon for Twin River pitching.
Urkoski was tabbed with the start and threw 2 and 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits. He also walked three Wood River batters and struck out a pair.
Caleb Peterson threw the next 1 1/3 innings allowing seven runs, three earned. Kaleb Morton finished off the game on three unearned runs on two hits in 1 and 1/3.
Wood River plated two runs on a two-out, two-run single in the first.. The deficit increased to 4-0 in the second on an error and a wild pitch.
Another two-run single by Wood River made it 6-0 after three. Wood River put it away for good in a six-run fourth.
The visitors had three run-scoring singles, a fielder's choice and a RBI sac fly to make it 12-0.
Two Twin River errors led to three more runs for Wood River in the fifth. The Titan Seniors spoiled the shutout in the home half on a RBI single by Preston Gembica.
Twin River finished the game with three hits and five errors.
DCB 10, TWIN RIVER 2: DCB took control right away by plating three in the first, second and third.
The first included two singles, a double and two walks. DCB took four walks and singled in the second. The third produced a double and four singles.
Twin River mustered just two runs on six hits. Rocco Gehring singled twice, Urkoski doubled twice and Morton and Grothe came up with hits.
Twin River plated both of its runs in the fourth trailing 10-0. Gehring scored on a passed ball. Caden Jenkinson drove one in on a ground out.
TWIN RIVER 5, GENEVA 3: Mason Viergutz finished two outs short of a complete game. He threw 6 and 1/3 innings with three runs, two earned, on four hits. Viergutz tied a season-high with nine strikeouts.
Urkoski led the Twin River offense on a 3 for 4 night with two RBIs, a run scored and five stolen bases. Gehring had the other multi-hit game when he went 2 for 3.
A passed ball gave Twin River the lead in the first. Geneva tied it in the third on an error, but the Titan Seniors responded by scoring the game's next three runs.
In the fourth, Urkoski singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third and home to put Twin River in front 2-1.
Urkoski drove in a run in the fifth with a single that scored Jenkinson. Morton made it 4-1 on a RBI single in the sixth.
Geneva pulled within a run in the home half on a bases loaded walk and an error.
Urkoski drove in his second run of the night on a single to center to provide insurance heading to the bottom of the seventh.
After Viergutz induced a pop out, Morton came on in relief and recorded a two-out save. He forced a game-ending double play to secure the 5-3 win.
