Twin River Seniors drop three of four

Caleb Peterson threw the next 1 1/3 innings allowing seven runs, three earned. Kaleb Morton finished off the game on three unearned runs on two hits in 1 and 1/3.

Wood River plated two runs on a two-out, two-run single in the first.. The deficit increased to 4-0 in the second on an error and a wild pitch.

Another two-run single by Wood River made it 6-0 after three. Wood River put it away for good in a six-run fourth.

The visitors had three run-scoring singles, a fielder's choice and a RBI sac fly to make it 12-0.

Two Twin River errors led to three more runs for Wood River in the fifth. The Titan Seniors spoiled the shutout in the home half on a RBI single by Preston Gembica.

Twin River finished the game with three hits and five errors.

DCB 10, TWIN RIVER 2: DCB took control right away by plating three in the first, second and third.

The first included two singles, a double and two walks. DCB took four walks and singled in the second. The third produced a double and four singles.

Twin River mustered just two runs on six hits. Rocco Gehring singled twice, Urkoski doubled twice and Morton and Grothe came up with hits.