Twin River Seniors end losing streak with shutout win

The Twin River Titans Post #263 and Post #144 Seniors followed up three losses with back-to-back wins and climbed to within a game of .500 after a 13-4 road win Tuesday at Ravenna.

Twin River lost to Battle Creek June 23 and dropped a pair of home tournament games Friday and Saturday ahead of an 11-0 shutout of Utica-Beaver Crossing Sunday then another blowout on Tuesday.

The Juniors fell to Battle Creek 14-8 June 23 before a 6-4 win Tuesday at Battle Creek. The Titan Juniors moved to 11-6 with Tuesday's victory.

Seniors 13, Ravenna 4 (Tuesday): The Titans trailed 4-3 through three innings ahead of a seven-run fourth that put the mercy rule into play in the fifth with the lineup scored three more.

Cadin Jenkinson, Mason Viergutz, Norman Grothe and Jakob Tenski each had two hits while Jenkinson, Viergutz and Aston Johnson both drove in two. Jenkinson scored three times.

Kaleb Morton earned the win on 4 and 2/3 innings of work and no earned runs on two hits and four strikeouts.

Viergutz's RBI double, Grothe's RBI single, an error at short, Elijah Peters walk with the bases loaded, Tenski RBI single and Jenkinson's two-RBI single put Twin River ahead for good in the fourth.

Seniors 11, UBC 0 (Sunday): Grothe and Viergutz combined to throw a one-hit shutout as Twin River generated five runs in the first, two in the second and four in the fifth.

Grothe threw three hitless innings, walking two and striking out seven UBC hitters. Viergutz allowed one hit, a two-out single in the fourth, while striking out four and walking one.

Jenkinson, Viergutz and Tenski recorded two hits each. Tenski and Nehemiah Peters each had two RBIs, and the top four hitters in the lineup had one RBI each. Jenkinson, Grothe and Beau Zoucha and Elijah Peters scored two runs each.

BDS 7, Seniors 3 (Saturday): A four-run first was enough for BDS to hold off Twin River.

BDS hit three singles to drive in all four first-inning runs. Another RBI and passed ball made it 6-3 in the fourth. BDS hit its fifth run-scoring single in the sixth to make it 7-3.

Kaleb Morton had a two-run single in the second for Twin River, scoring Elijah Peters and Tenski. Peters' RBI sac fly cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth and ended the Titan scoring.

Morton made up half of the Titans' four hits. Elijah Peters singled and Tenski doubled for the other two.

SOS 9, Seniors 0 (Friday): Caden Jenkinson's first-inning single was the only hit Twin River recorded in a shutout defeat. Ashton Johnson walked twice and Grothe and Elijah Peters was hit by a pitch.

Jenkinson started and threw 3 and 2/3 innings. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits and five walks to go with one strikeout. Nehemiah Peters finished the game, recording four outs on 16 pitches with one walk.

Battle Creek 11, Seniors 2 (June 23): Battle Creek scored in all five innings for a mercy-rule victory. The visitors scored four in the first and added on every inning after.

Twin River scored two runs on two hits. Johnson drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Tenski who singled earlier in the second. Twin River scored its second run the next inning on a Grothe RBI ground out. Nehemiah Peters' leadoff single in the fifth was the only other hit of the night.

Jenkinson walked three times, and Brown and Mason Tenski were hit by a pitch. Brown and Jakob swiped one base apiece.

Juniors 6, Ravenna 4 (Tuesday): The Titans plated all six runs through the first three innings before Ravenna answered with one in the bottom of the third. The hosts began to mount a comeback in the fifth with three runs and had another run on base but struck out to end the threat. A two-out walk was stranded as second in the sixth to end the game.

Twin River had just four hits but took advantage of four Ravenna errors and seven walks. Jerrod Land and Kadin Buhl both drove in two.

Four different Titans took the mound. Owen Kurtenbach led off and went 3 and 1/3 with three hits, one earned and three Ks.

Battle Creek 14, Juniors 8 (June 23): Battle Creek plated five runs in the second and third to fend off Twin River.

After Battle Creek took a 2-0 lead in its first at-bat, both teams scored five in the second and two in the fourth. In the third, the visitors outscored the Titans 5-1.

Tim Jarecki led the Juniors' offense on a 2 for 3 night with a double, three RBIs and one run scored. Fletcher Dubas drove in a pair of runs, and Jakob and Carter Green drove in a run each.

In the second, Green ignited the Titans offense with an RBI single. Two batters later, Dubas laced an RBI single up the middle to make it 7-2. Jarecki then doubled home two and scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to two.

Jarecki hit an RBI single in the third to make it 12-6 with Jakob walking in a run and Kadin Buhl scoring on a Dubas fielder's choice.

