Twin River Seniors' season ends at Area Tournament

Vanek finished out the inning to end his day. He left with three innings pitched, allowed 13 runs, six earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

After a three-run fourth made it 16-0, Twin River broke up the shutout in the fifth as Ashton Johnson stole home. The offense finished with three singles and the defense committed seven errors.

In an elimination game, Twin River faced Waverly. Caden Jenkinson started the game but only threw 2/3 of an inning as Waverly scored five runs.

Just like against Central City, the Seniors allowed a first-inning home run, this one a two-run shot. Two RBI singles and an RBI double made it 5-0 after one.

Jenkinson finished the game with five runs allowed on five hits. Urkoski came on in relief to finish the frame. He threw 2 and 1/3 innings with three runs allowed, two earned, on one hit.

Rocco Gehring plated the lone Twin River run in the second on a wild pitch to make it 5-1, but Waverly responded with three runs in the following half inning. An error, RBI double and RBI sac fly made it 8-1.

Waverly scored three more runs in the fifth to lead 11-1. Twin River went down in order to end the game.