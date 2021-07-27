Twin River Seniors' season ends at Area Tournament

After a tough regular season, the Twin River Seniors looked forward to a new start in the postseason Friday in Wahoo.
Twin River entered the Class B4 Area Tournament as the No. 8 seed. In the first round, it faced the No. 1 seed Central City. The top seed took the victory 16-1 behind a 10-run third by Central City.
The defeat sent the Seniors to the loser's bracket on Saturday. They faced the No. 5 seed Waverly, which were coming off a loss against the No. 4 seed Lincoln Lutheran.
Waverly scored five runs in the first and three runs in the third and fifth innings to win 11-1 and end Twin River's season.
Korbe Urkoski was the only Senior who tallied a hit in both tournament games. Twin River finished the tournament scoring two runs on seven hits.
In the tournament opener, Ty Vanek earned the start. Central City jumped out to a three-run first on a two-out, three-run home run.
Central City blew the game open in the third. An RBI sac fly and RBI double made it 5-0. After a single and a walk loaded the bases with one out, the top seed had five straight at-bats that scored a run.
An RBI single and two errors made it 9-0. Four more runs touched home plate on a two-run single and two-run home run.
Vanek finished out the inning to end his day. He left with three innings pitched, allowed 13 runs, six earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts and five walks.
After a three-run fourth made it 16-0, Twin River broke up the shutout in the fifth as Ashton Johnson stole home. The offense finished with three singles and the defense committed seven errors.
In an elimination game, Twin River faced Waverly. Caden Jenkinson started the game but only threw 2/3 of an inning as Waverly scored five runs.
Just like against Central City, the Seniors allowed a first-inning home run, this one a two-run shot. Two RBI singles and an RBI double made it 5-0 after one.
Jenkinson finished the game with five runs allowed on five hits. Urkoski came on in relief to finish the frame. He threw 2 and 1/3 innings with three runs allowed, two earned, on one hit.
Rocco Gehring plated the lone Twin River run in the second on a wild pitch to make it 5-1, but Waverly responded with three runs in the following half inning. An error, RBI double and RBI sac fly made it 8-1.
Waverly scored three more runs in the fifth to lead 11-1. Twin River went down in order to end the game.
Gehring tallied the only extra base hit with a double to lead off the second. Jenkinson, Urkoski and Vanek were the other three batters who recorded a hit.
Twin River finished its season 3-16. Urkoski led the team with a .348 batting average, two home runs and 10 RBIs. Jenkinson led the team with 10 runs scored.
Mason Viergutz and Gembica led the Seniors with five games started. Viergutz led the squad with 31 strikeouts and Norman Grothe had the lowest ERA at 2.70.
