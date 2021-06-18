Twin River Seniors win big, lose big

The Twin River Seniors scored 12 runs in one game then saw that favor returned the next night in splitting a pair of Legion baseball contests this week.
Twin River defeated Wood River 12-7 on Wednesday after scoring 11 runs in the first two innings then fell to Ravenna 12-3 the next night when the visitors plated the first eight runs of the game.
The Seniors are now 2-4 on the season ahead of road games Sunday at North Bend.
TWIN RIVER SENIORS 12, WOOD RIVER 7: Twin River found offense early an often on Wednesday despite ending the night with 11 strikeouts and just six hits. Five Wood River errors helped the Seniors create offense.
Twin River scored six in the first on just one hit when Wood River pitching walked three and hit another. An error at second, throwing error and passed ball complicated matters for hosts.
But they answered with two runs on two hits and two walks in the bottom half. Twin River went back to work in the second and made it 11-2 on four more walks, two singles and another error. Wood River responded with four runs and cut it to 11-6 on four walks, a single and an error.
Wood River plated one more in the fourth. Twin River got that back on a run in the seventh. Caden Jenkinson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Preston Gambica and Nick Peters also had two driven in.
Mason Viergutz came on in the third inning and pitched the last five frames for the win with just one hit, no earned runs, three walks and nine strikeouts.
RAVENNA 12, TWIN RIVER SENIORS 3: Twin River had two base runners in the first two innings but couldn't come up with a hit until the fifth. By then it was an 8-0 deficit.
Ravenna used a walk, single, sac bunt and hit batter to make it 1-0 in the third, scored four times in the fourth on just one hit because of two hit batters and an error and plated four more in the top of the fifth on two doubles, a single, a walk and an error.
Twin River attempted to get back into the game in the home half of the fifth when Kaleb Morton drove in two with a single, but Ravenna scored four more in the top of the sixth.
Morton and Rocco Gehring had the only Twin River hits. Ravenna's Trey Mieth tossed all six innings and needed just 75 pitches while giving up those two hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out nine.
