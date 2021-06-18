Twin River Seniors win big, lose big

The Twin River Seniors scored 12 runs in one game then saw that favor returned the next night in splitting a pair of Legion baseball contests this week.

Twin River defeated Wood River 12-7 on Wednesday after scoring 11 runs in the first two innings then fell to Ravenna 12-3 the next night when the visitors plated the first eight runs of the game.

The Seniors are now 2-4 on the season ahead of road games Sunday at North Bend.

TWIN RIVER SENIORS 12, WOOD RIVER 7: Twin River found offense early an often on Wednesday despite ending the night with 11 strikeouts and just six hits. Five Wood River errors helped the Seniors create offense.

Twin River scored six in the first on just one hit when Wood River pitching walked three and hit another. An error at second, throwing error and passed ball complicated matters for hosts.

But they answered with two runs on two hits and two walks in the bottom half. Twin River went back to work in the second and made it 11-2 on four more walks, two singles and another error. Wood River responded with four runs and cut it to 11-6 on four walks, a single and an error.