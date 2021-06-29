Twin River Titan Juniors blow late lead against Albion

Twin River rebounded the next half inning when Anthony Brown drove in Fletcher Dubas after Jenkinson started with a leadoff single then Dubas replaced him on a fielder's choice.

Land took the bump in the sixth inning looking to close out the win. After inducing a ground out to start the frame, the next three batters reached on a walk, hit-by-pitch and double that tied it 3-3. Land was replaced but a wild pitch gave Albion the lead.

Albion had a chance to tie the game with two outs. Johnson reached on an error and advanced to second base for Caden Jenkinson.

Twin River put two on with two down on an error and a single in the bottom half but left them stranded on a ground out to third.

Coach Andy Jarecki regretted not giving Ashton Johnson the go-ahead home after Jekinson's single to left .

"I'll take the blame for the loss because I probably should have sent Ashton Johnson," he said. "He was coming to third and the ball was bobbled by the left fielder. I should have sent him home, but I played it safe because I knew Fletcher Dubas was coming up to bat and I knew he had a base hit in him. I played it safe and didn't send home. He got left on third and we ended up losing 4-3."