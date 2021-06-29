Twin River Titan Juniors blow late lead against Albion

The Twin River Titan Juniors entered Monday's game with losses in five of their last six games hoping to turn the tide against Albion.
But after scoring the first two runs of the game and leading 3-2 after five, Albion came up with two in the sixth
It was a good start for Twin River leading 2-0 after four innings and 3-2 after five. However, Albion scored two runs in the sixth and final inning to win it 4-3.
Jerrod Land earned the start for the Titan Juniors and threw 5 and 1/3 innings with four runs, two earned, on three hits. He walked two and struck out six Albion hitters.
"We probably played our best offensively last night (Monday) as far as getting the bat on the ball and moving runners around," coach Andy Jarecki said. "We actually stayed together, fought and played to the last out. That's been our struggle this year. It's getting down and just mentally falling out of the game.
Before running into trouble late, Land was in control. He allowed just two hits and a walk through 4 and 2/3 innings.
In the fifth, an error at short with two down sparked a rally for Albion. The next batter, Caden Stokes, took advantage with an RBI single to left and the first Albion run.
Another error tied it.
Twin River rebounded the next half inning when Anthony Brown drove in Fletcher Dubas after Jenkinson started with a leadoff single then Dubas replaced him on a fielder's choice.
Land took the bump in the sixth inning looking to close out the win. After inducing a ground out to start the frame, the next three batters reached on a walk, hit-by-pitch and double that tied it 3-3. Land was replaced but a wild pitch gave Albion the lead.
Albion had a chance to tie the game with two outs. Johnson reached on an error and advanced to second base for Caden Jenkinson.
Twin River put two on with two down on an error and a single in the bottom half but left them stranded on a ground out to third.
Coach Andy Jarecki regretted not giving Ashton Johnson the go-ahead home after Jekinson's single to left .
"I'll take the blame for the loss because I probably should have sent Ashton Johnson," he said. "He was coming to third and the ball was bobbled by the left fielder. I should have sent him home, but I played it safe because I knew Fletcher Dubas was coming up to bat and I knew he had a base hit in him. I played it safe and didn't send home. He got left on third and we ended up losing 4-3."
Land drove in the the first run of the game with a single right back up the middle to score Grothe. Twin River's lead increased to two runs on a Owen Kurtenbach RBI single in the fourth.
Two of the four runs Albion scored were unearned.
"How do you react to the aftermath of the error? Are you going to adjust and make the next play? That's what I'm looking for," Jarecki said. "As coaches, we never get on them about making an error. After the game is over, we'll discuss what we got to do to fix that. The majority of our errors are rushing. They want to make the play before they get the ball, and that's what we really got to work on. They're getting better."
