Twin River Titan Juniors drop two of three games

After winning the first three games of the season, the Twin River Titan Juniors dropped two of three last week and fell to 4-2.

On June 3, Twin River was shut out by the York Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors 14-0. The Titans bounced back Saturday with a 8-0 win over Hebron.

In Sunday's game, the Titan Juniors fell to Fairfield 8-6 in a back-and-forth affair.

FAIRFIELD 8, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 6: A sloppy first led to a big inning for Fairfield and a 5-1 Twin River deficit. The Titans scored first on an error but then committed three errors, tossed a wild pitch and gave up a passed ball in the bottom of the first.

Twin River made it 5-3 in the second inning on a Kurtenbach and Jarecki RBI ground out. They tied the game in the third on another error, bringing in two and knotting it 5-5.

The Titans took a 6-5 lead later in the frame on a RBI single by Mason Viergutz, but the defense continued to struggle.

Fairfield tied the game on a passed ball in the third and took the lead in the fourth on a balk. Another run came in on an RBI single for the final run of the game.