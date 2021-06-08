Twin River Titan Juniors drop two of three games

After winning the first three games of the season, the Twin River Titan Juniors dropped two of three last week and fell to 4-2.
On June 3, Twin River was shut out by the York Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors 14-0. The Titans bounced back Saturday with a 8-0 win over Hebron.
In Sunday's game, the Titan Juniors fell to Fairfield 8-6 in a back-and-forth affair.
FAIRFIELD 8, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 6: A sloppy first led to a big inning for Fairfield and a 5-1 Twin River deficit. The Titans scored first on an error but then committed three errors, tossed a wild pitch and gave up a passed ball in the bottom of the first.
Twin River made it 5-3 in the second inning on a Kurtenbach and Jarecki RBI ground out. They tied the game in the third on another error, bringing in two and knotting it 5-5.
The Titans took a 6-5 lead later in the frame on a RBI single by Mason Viergutz, but the defense continued to struggle.
Fairfield tied the game on a passed ball in the third and took the lead in the fourth on a balk. Another run came in on an RBI single for the final run of the game.
Twin River couldn't muster a rally in the fifth, had a two-out batter reach but he was stranded on a dribbler back to the mound.
Caden Jenkinson took the loss, allowing three runs in 2 and ⅔ innings of work with five hits and five strikeouts.
TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 8, HEBRON 0: After a tough loss two days earlier, Twin River bounced back with a dominant 8-0 behind Mason Tenski throwing a five-inning complete game with no runs, two hits, four walked and nine strikeouts.
After a Hebron error led to the first run of the game for Twin River in the second, the Titans added four runs in the third.
Norman Grothe's RBI single and Tenski's RBI double made it 3-0. Two more runs came across the plate on a wild pitch and ground out.
Grothe and Tenski added two more RBI hits and Caleb Peterson walked with the bases loaded. That duo combined to hit 4 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs scored.
YORK 14, TWIN RIVER JUNIORS 0: Twin River starter Caden Jenkinson allowed the first six batters to reach base on three hits, two errors and a walk as York plated five runs in the first inning.
York's Carter Culutta drove in a pair on a single to left field. Two batters later, Trent Bush hit a two-run double to make it 4-0. He scored during the next at-bat on a wild pitch.
The York Juniors broke the game open in the second inning with eight runs.
After Isaac Stark reached and advanced to second on a pair of errors, Marshall McCarthy drove him home on a single to center field to make it 6-0.
It was 8-0 York after McCarthy stole home and Tanner Stutzman scored on a wild pitch.
York plated two more runs off errors and three runs off of singles, giving the home team a 13-0 lead after two innings.
A RBI single by Garrett Bonnell made it 14-0 in the fourth inning as York closed out the game in five innings.
Jenkinson recorded the only hit for Twin River, a third-inning single to center field. The team drew two walks, reached base with a hit batter and struck out five times.
Sam Ficarro is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Twin River................................................................ 0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-1-6
York Cornerstone................................................... 5-8-0-1-X -- 14-12-2
Loss: Caden Jenkinson (1-1) 1IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 1K, 1BB. 1B: Caden Jenkinson. BB: A Johnson, Kaleb Morton. SB: Tim Jarecki.
Hebron.................................................................... 0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-2-1
Twin River................................................................ 0-1-4-3-X -- 8-8-1
Win: Mason Tenski (1-0) 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 9K, 4BB. 1B: Caden Jenkinson, Norman Grothe, Mason Tenski, Fletcher Dubas. 2B: Caden Jenkinson, Norman Grothe, Mason Tenski, Kaleb Morton. RBI: Norman Grothe 2, Mason Tenski 2, Fletcher Dubas. R: Caden Jenkinson 2, A Johnson, Norman Grothe 2, Mason Tenski 2, Fletcher Dubas. BB: A Johnson, Norman Grothe, Caleb Peterson. SB: Fletcher Dubas 2, Caleb Peterson 2, Mason Tenski, Caden Jenkinson.
Twin River................................................................ 1-2-3-0-0 -- 6-5-5
Fairfield................................................................... 5-0-1-2-0 -- 8-7-3
Loss: Caden Jenkinson (1-2) 2.2IP, 5H, 3R, 2ER, 4K, 0BB. 1B: Caden Jenkinson, Mason Viergutz, Fletcher Dubas. 2B: Norman Grothe. 3B: Mason Viergutz. RBI: Fletcher Dubas, Owen Kurtenbach, Tim Jarecki. R: A Johnson 2, Norman Grothe, Mason Viergutz, Ty Vanek, Kaleb Morton. BB: A Johnson 3, Ty Vanek 2. SB: A Johnson 3, Owen Kurtenbach, Mason Viergutz.