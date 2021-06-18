Twin River Titan Juniors split pair

The Twin River Titan Juniors split two games this week.

On Wednesday, Twin River lost 14-1 against the Wood River Juniors as Wood River scored four runs in each of the final three innings.

Twin River bounced back on Thursday with a 10-8 victory against the Ravenna Bluejays Juniors. Mason Tenski drove two RBIs in the win as Twin River earned nine walks and stole seven bases.

WOOD RIVER JUNIORS 14, TWIN RIVER TITAN JUNIORS 1: Twin River got off to the start it wanted but that was the lone bright spot.

Fletcher Dubas drove in a run on a bunt single to score Mason Viergutz. From that point on, it was all Wood River.

The hosts score two runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Aiden Graved. Wood River then went on to score four runs in each of the next three innings and end it early on the mercy rule.

Caleb Peterson started on the mound for Twin River and threw 1 and ⅔ innings allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits. He walked three Wood River hitters and struck out one.

Peterson's night ended after giving up a RBI groundout and a three-run home run to Carson Thompson in the second inning.