Twin River Titan Juniors split pair

The Twin River Titan Juniors split two games this week.
On Wednesday, Twin River lost 14-1 against the Wood River Juniors as Wood River scored four runs in each of the final three innings.
Twin River bounced back on Thursday with a 10-8 victory against the Ravenna Bluejays Juniors. Mason Tenski drove two RBIs in the win as Twin River earned nine walks and stole seven bases.
WOOD RIVER JUNIORS 14, TWIN RIVER TITAN JUNIORS 1: Twin River got off to the start it wanted but that was the lone bright spot.
Fletcher Dubas drove in a run on a bunt single to score Mason Viergutz. From that point on, it was all Wood River.
The hosts score two runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Aiden Graved. Wood River then went on to score four runs in each of the next three innings and end it early on the mercy rule.
Caleb Peterson started on the mound for Twin River and threw 1 and ⅔ innings allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits. He walked three Wood River hitters and struck out one.
Peterson's night ended after giving up a RBI groundout and a three-run home run to Carson Thompson in the second inning.
Ty Vanek came on in relief with two outs in the second inning. He didn't fare much better, allowing eight runs (two earned) on seven hits in the final 2 and ⅓.
A pair of RBI singles and an error led to four Wood River runs scoring in the third inning.
After an RBI double in the fourth made it 11-1, two passed balls and a fielding error led to the final three runs of the game.
Wood River closed the game in the fifth inning on the back of starter Cayleb Stewart. He threw a complete game, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out six Twin River hitters.
TWIN RIVER TITAN JUNIORS 10, RAVENNA BLUEJAYS JUNIORS 8: Twin River won a see-saw game Thursday against Ravenna behind two big innings.
Ravenna jumped out to a 3-0 lead on three errors. After a RBI single by Rocco Gehring in the second inning, the Bluejays restored their three-run lead on a RBI double by Eurek.
The Titans fought back to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the second on a passed ball, a balk and an error. Norman Grothe, Owen Kurtenbach, Vanek and Caleb Peterson scored runs.
After Ravenna regained the lead 6-5 off a wild pitch and fielding error, Twin River scored five runs in the the third inning to lead 10-6.
Kurtenbach tied the game 6-6 scoring on a passed ball. Vanek scored the eventual game-winning run on a wild pitch to put the Titan Juniors in front for good.
Peterson made it 8-6 on a wild pitch with Tenski driving in two runs on a single to left field.
Ravenna made it 10-8 in the fourth inning on a fielder's choice and a passed ball. They weren't able to mount a fifth-inning rally against Titan pitcher Caden Jenkinson.
After relieving Tenski on the mound in the third inning, Jenkinson earned the win throwing 2 and ⅔ allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit. He walked two Bluejays and struck out three.
Jenkinson was the most productive batter for Twin River, going 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Gehring and Tenski were the only other players to record a hit.
Following both games this week, Twin River's record stands at 5-4.
Twin River Titan Juniors........................................ 1-0-0-0-0 -- 1-7-3
Wood River Juniors........................................... 2-4-4-4-X -- 14-11-3
Loss: Caleb Peterson (0-1) 1.2IP, 4H, 6R, 4ER, 1K, 3BB. 1B: Caden Jenkinson, Mason Viergutz, Rocco Gehring, Mason Tenski, Fletcher Dubas, Ty Vanek, Owen Kurtenbach. RBI: Fletcher Dubas. R: Mason Viergutz. SB: Rocco Gehring, Mason Viergutz.
Ravenna Bluejays Juniors...................................... 3-1-2-2-0 -- 8-3-4
Twin River Titan Juniors...................................... 1-4-5-0-X -- 10-4-6
Win: Caden Jenkinson (3-1) 2.2 IP, 1H, 2R, 1ER, 3K, 2BB. 1B: Caden Jenkinson, Rocco Gehring, Mason Tenski. 2B: Caden Jenkinson. RBI: Mason Tenski 2, Caden Jenkinson, Rocco Gehring. R: Caden Jenkinson 2, Tim Jarecki, Norman Grothe, Owen Kurtenbach 2, Ty Vanek 2, Caleb Peterson 2. BB: Tim Jarecki, Rocco Gehring 2, Fletcher Dubas, Ty Vanek 2, Caleb Peterson 2, Austin Albers. SB: Caleb Peterson 2, Ty Vanek, Norman Grothe, Owen Kurtenbach 2, Mason Viergutz.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.