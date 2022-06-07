Two out hitting keys Lakeview Seniors

Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors coach Travis Tessendorf has been critical of his team's starts so far this season. Like last year, Bank of the Valley has taken some time to get off the ground through five games despite starting 5-0.

Platte Center has just one first-inning run to go with 61 total runs. Add in the second inning and Lakeview still has just 12 runs through the 10 innings that make up the first and second frame.

Monday was more of the same when Bank of the Valley went three up, three down in the first inning then tacked on a run in the second. But while Tessendorf can continue to harp on early-game production, he could also be satisfied with two-out hitting. His lineup went 8 for 14 with two down in Monday's 9-1 win over Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge and was 7 for 10 with two outs and runners in scoring position.

That plus a three-inning start by Cooper Tessendorf that included no hits, two walks and seven strikeouts in 11 hitters eventually turned into the fifth mercy-rule win of the season when Lakeview continued to add runs on in the final five innings.

"Those are the type of at-bats we want," Tessendorf said. "We want the guys to see multiple pitches, not like in the first when we saw just four pitches. We're being too aggressive to start the game - see some pitches."

The first two-out rally of the night was kickstarted by a Kolby Blaser single to left in the third. Cooper Tessendorf was already on after a one-out single and took third when he and Blaser executed a double steal. That set up third baseman Eli Osten with the chance to triple a 1-0 lead.

Back from a week away as the starting left guard for the North Team at the Shrine Bowl, triple is exactly what Osten did in his second at-bat of the night. He worked the count for seven pitches then drove a ball to the gap in right center and came around the bases for a head-first slide into third. Turner Halvorsen drove him in for a 4-0 lead in the next at-bat and the third two-out hit of the frame.

"Two-out, two-strike hitting, Eli had, probably, the hit that started everything off," coach Tessendorf said. "After that it seemed like, once one guy gets going its bing, bing, bing, bing."

Adam Van Cleave's speed forced a bad throw and landed him at second with two down in the fourth. Tessendorf then worked a 1-2 count full with a nine-pitch at-bat that ended with a home run to right center for a 6-1 cushion.

Brenden Sloup and Krae Lavicky singled with two down in the fifth and made it 7-1. Landon Ternus singled with runners at the corners and one down in the sixth for an 8-1 advantage. Sloup ended it on a deep single to center for the eight-run mercy rule with the final two-out hit of the night.

Eleven different Platte Center players had a hit. Osten's was the only extra-base hit. The lineup only struck out twice, stole four bases and put together an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .974.

Blaser followed Tessendorf and threw for the final three innings with one earned run, two hits, one walk and one strikeout. A leadoff single by WPHD's Gavin Nelson in the fourth came around to score the only run for the visitors on a single, groundout to short then a sac fly to center.

"Cooper threw few too many pitches than I'd like to see in the first inning. But when I go back and look at the stats, through three innings he struck out seven and didn't give up any hits," coach Tessendorf said. "It's hard to argue that he didn't pitch great."

Lakeview is on the road Wednesday at Oakland-Craig then returns to Pawnee Park on Friday for Yutan.

Tessendorf is hitting 8 for 13 through the first five games with five RBIs, two home runs, a double and eight runs scored. On the mound he's worked five innings with no earned runs, three hits, three walks and 12 strikeouts.

After seeing just four pitches in the first inning, the Platte Center lineup saw 114 more over the next five.

"And Jordan (Kracl) had (an at-bat) where he grounded out to second base but he got an eight- or nine-pitch at-bat. Those are the at-bats we want to see. From a pitching standpoint, once we get a pitcher to throw more than 20 pitches an inning they tire and their pitches become flat," coach Tessendorf said. "That's where we can get on guys in a hurry."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.