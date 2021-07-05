Unfamiliar Territory: Lakeview Seniors drop second straight

It was the matchup the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of The Valley Lakeview Seniors were looking for; it just came five hours earlier in the day, and it didn't turn out as expected.
Lakeview left 10 men on base, went 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position and suffered a second straight loss in a 5-4, eight-inning league tournament defeat to Wayne on Saturday in Pierce. Wayne and Lakeview, the top seeds on each side of the bracket, lost a day earlier in the semis and met in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. instead of the championship set for 7:30.
For Bank of the Valley, it was the first back-to-back losses of the season and the first time much of the roster had experienced consecutive losses in two years.
Lakeview missed its chance to play for the Ralph Bishop League tournament title when it went down 3-1 on Friday to Pender. Bank of the Valley managed just three total hits in that one and was beaten on the field of play for the first time all season.
Wayne owned a win over Lakeview due to a forfeit when Bank of the Valley requested a cancellation of a game for lack of available players. When Wayne wouldn't agree to a makeup date, Lakeview was saddled with a loss.
After going unbeaten on the Reds the year before, it was a bitter pill to swallow. Lakeview sought payback and the league tournament title with, ideally, a win over Wayne in the championship.
But now the perfect record is gone, the tournament title is gone and Bank of the Valley finds itself in foreign territory.
The personnel that makes up all but a few spots on the roster last lost consecutive games in early June of 2019.
"We were ahead, cruising along just fine and then one of their guys hit a home run, and you could see our guys just kind of tighten up a little bit," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "In some aspects, we had a few calls not go our way, but I told them afterward, 'You guys lost that game; it wasn't the umpires.'"
Lakeview players took issue with the way Wayne pitcher Jacob Kniefl straddled the line between balks and legitimate throws to first with a runner leading off the bag. He picked off one Lakeview runner with the bases-loaded and ended the fifth inning without any damage.
Lakeview led 4-1 at that point and regretted the missed chance not long after. A two-run home run by Wayne's James Dorcey then a two-out RBI single by Kniefl tied it the next half inning. A bunt single by Aiden Liston, then back-to-back two-out hits brought him around for an 8-7 lead in the eighth.
Lakeview had six more reach base between the sixth and eighth innings but two were erased on the base paths and three others were stranded at second.
"We had our opportunities. We had more than enough chances to win it," Tessendorf said.
Kolby Blaser doubled and scored on an error in the second to tie it 1-1 after a Wayne double then consecutive ground balls made it 1-0 in the top of the inning.
Jordan Kracl's leadoff single in the third scored on Haustyn Forney's sac fly to center for a 2-1 advantage. Sam Kwapnioski and Adam Van Cleave led off the fourth with back-to-back doubles then Eli Osten singled. Van Cleave and Osten picked up RBIs for a 4-1 lead. But after Brenden Sloup walked and put two on with one down, two strikeouts prevented anymore offense.
Blaser singled, Kwapnioski reached on an error and Van Cleave singled to load the bases with one down in the fifth. A strikeout then Kniefl's pickoff of Van Cleave ended the threat.
A single and a walk were stranded in the sixth. Kwapnioski walked with one down in the seventh and stole second but remained there after two strikeouts. Kracl walked to lead off the eighth but was erased on a double play. Layne Forney gave Bank of the Valley one last chance on a two-out single and a stolen base but he ended the game as another stranded runner on a fly ball to center.
Jacob Sjuts tossed 5 and 2/3 innings, gave up eight hits, walked two and allowed four earned. He got through the first five innings with just one allowed then was replaced with two outs and two on in the sixth.
Blaser induced a ground ball to prevent anymore damage, stranded seven runners total in 2 and 1/3 innings of work but, like Sjuts, didn't have the run support needed to walk away a winner.
"We played well enough to win; they just had a few timely hits and didn't," Tessendorf said. "That's the way the game works sometimes."
Tessendorf will be interested to find out how the boys responded Monday night in the final home game of the season against Albion. A roster that includes a handful of banged up players and others dealing with fatigue due to a busy summer of other sports camps then gets the chance to rest until the area tournament begins July 23 in Wayne. The July 11 home game against Ashland-Greenwood has been canceled.
"We don't want to think of them as good losses, but I'd much rather have them come now right before the tournament and focus us up versus losing in the area tournament then we're scrambling," Tessendorf said. "We've seen what we've got to do. It's a loss that should dial us in and show us we're not invincible."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.