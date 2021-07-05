Unfamiliar Territory: Lakeview Seniors drop second straight

But now the perfect record is gone, the tournament title is gone and Bank of the Valley finds itself in foreign territory.

The personnel that makes up all but a few spots on the roster last lost consecutive games in early June of 2019.

"We were ahead, cruising along just fine and then one of their guys hit a home run, and you could see our guys just kind of tighten up a little bit," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "In some aspects, we had a few calls not go our way, but I told them afterward, 'You guys lost that game; it wasn't the umpires.'"

Lakeview players took issue with the way Wayne pitcher Jacob Kniefl straddled the line between balks and legitimate throws to first with a runner leading off the bag. He picked off one Lakeview runner with the bases-loaded and ended the fifth inning without any damage.

Lakeview led 4-1 at that point and regretted the missed chance not long after. A two-run home run by Wayne's James Dorcey then a two-out RBI single by Kniefl tied it the next half inning. A bunt single by Aiden Liston, then back-to-back two-out hits brought him around for an 8-7 lead in the eighth.

Lakeview had six more reach base between the sixth and eighth innings but two were erased on the base paths and three others were stranded at second.