Unstoppable Force: Lakeview Seniors come back from break with 28-run outburst

More than two weeks away must have been the medicine the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors needed.
In what was the most successful hitting barrage that anyone can remember in the history of the team, Lakeview piled up 18 hits, 28 runs and opened the B5 Area Tournament with a bang. Bank of the Valley defeated O'Neill 28-2 and put itself in position for a date in the championship game with one more win.
Granted, the opponent was one of the weakest Lakeview had faced all season. But following a layoff that started July 5 in a win over Albion, Bank of the Valley wasn't about to take anything for granted.
Every member of the starting lineup had at least one hit and one RBI, Sam Kwapnioski and Krae Lavicky each drove in three runs and Kwapnioski had a three-run home run.
Lakeview had lost two of three before the time off.
"We had a good week of practice. We had live pitching on the mound versus live hitters and it really gave the guys a good perspective," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "...But it was nice to have a few weeks off; the arms are a lot fresher. That's as hard as a lot of guys have thrown since early in the year."
Lakeview scored at least seven runs in the second, third and fourth after plating one in the first. Layne Forney walked, stole a base, advanced to third on a passed ball then scored on Kolby Blaser's RBI ground out to third. Kwapnioski singled later in the inning, but Bank of the Valley had to settle for just the one run.
That wouldn't be the case moving forward. Lakeview sent 11 to the plate in the second, 16 in the third and 13 in the fourth.
Lavicky and Haustyn Forney drove in a run in the third, Kwapnioski launched his homer to right center for two more and Jordan Kracl drove in one on a single past second; two others came in on errors.
In the third, Lavicky doubled one across, Cooper Tessendorf singled in two more, Eli Osten walked with the bases loaded, Blaser drove in one on a single up the middle and Adam Van Cleave scored another on a single past third. Two passed balls and an error scored three more. Twelve total runs came in and made it 20-1
In the fourth, Forney and Blaser singled in runs with the bases loaded. Tessendorf drove in his third of the day, Kracl singled one in on an infield hit and Brenden Sloup walked with the bases loaded. Two crossed on an error at third. Increasing the lead to 26 put the Mercy rule into effect.
Two errors and a ground out to third gave O'Neill its first run in the top of the third. The visitors on the scoreboard added another in the fourth on a leadoff double and one-out single.
Building such a big lead meant Lakeview could spread the pitching duties around to save arms and get several hurlers work after the extended break. Kracl, Osten, Haustyn Forney and Jason Sjuts each saw action.
Kracl tossed the first 2 and 1/3 with four strikeouts in eight batters faced.
Lakeview advanced to Sunday's semifinal game against Wayne. The winner set itself up to be in prime position for state. Victory meant moving on to the championship series in which the opponent would have to win twice.
"We're rested and refreshed and ready to go. I'm probably the most nervous person on the whole team as a coach," Tessendorf said. "But like my wife said, 'Just let them play; they'll be fine. They're athletes and they're winners; just let them go.' That was probably a wise perspective. I'm going to take her advice."
