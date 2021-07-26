Unstoppable Force: Lakeview Seniors come back from break with 28-run outburst

More than two weeks away must have been the medicine the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors needed.

In what was the most successful hitting barrage that anyone can remember in the history of the team, Lakeview piled up 18 hits, 28 runs and opened the B5 Area Tournament with a bang. Bank of the Valley defeated O'Neill 28-2 and put itself in position for a date in the championship game with one more win.

Granted, the opponent was one of the weakest Lakeview had faced all season. But following a layoff that started July 5 in a win over Albion, Bank of the Valley wasn't about to take anything for granted.

Every member of the starting lineup had at least one hit and one RBI, Sam Kwapnioski and Krae Lavicky each drove in three runs and Kwapnioski had a three-run home run.

Lakeview had lost two of three before the time off.

"We had a good week of practice. We had live pitching on the mound versus live hitters and it really gave the guys a good perspective," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "...But it was nice to have a few weeks off; the arms are a lot fresher. That's as hard as a lot of guys have thrown since early in the year."