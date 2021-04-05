Walk-off grand slam stuns Columbus baseball

It's a way to lose that most baseball players never even consider let alone live through. Columbus High suffered the harsh reality of the most rarest of walk-offs on Saturday in Blair.
Up 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Columbus surrendered five runs - the final four of which came on a grand slam.
The combination of an error, a single, hit batter, catcher's interference and a deep drive to left denied Columbus a three-game winning streak and the chance to move above .500. Instead, the Discoverers left 5-6 and simply stunned by what had just happened.
"All of a sudden, up 4-1 then lose the game in one swing. We certainly didn't see it coming," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "It was more disbelief than upset. It was frustrating; obviously surprised with the way that one ended."
Columbus came into the final inning having scored single runs in the first and third and plated two in the fourth.
On the mound, Colin Flyr was carving up the Blair lineup. He had nine strikeouts, one walk and four hits in six innings. He left after a single in the seventh put two runners on. An error at short in the first at bat left Blair runners at first and second when he came off the mound.
Kaden Young came on in relief, hit the first man he faced but induced a ground ball and a double play against his second hitter. While CHS made the play in the field, a catcher's interference at the plate negated the outs and loaded the bases.
Young struck out the next hitter and tossed a 3-2 pitch to Blair's Shea Wendt, who took it beyond the wall in left.
"You just tip your cap to the young man that hit that ball," Johnson said.
It was the second time this season Columbus has suffered a loss on a walk-off hit. Papillion-La Vista trailed 4-3 in the seventh on March 20, tied it on a home run then won it on back-to-back singles and an error.
"The game was tied, so in that moment you're thinking, 'A hit here could win the game for them," Johnson recalled about earlier in the season. "In high school baseball you see the long ball sometimes, but it's certainly not what's in the front of your mind like when a single beats you. That was just a huge moment and an unbelievable outcome for their guy at the plate."
Young opened the scoring four hitters into the game on his sacrifice fly to center field. Flyr started the game with a leadoff single, moved over on Cody Zrust's sac bunt and landed at third on a single by catcher Brent Beard.
Young made it 2-0 in the third again following a Flyr leadoff hit. Flyr stole second and scored on Young's liner to right.
Tanner Kobza and Flyr opened the fifth on back-to-back singles that both eventually came across the plate. A double steal and a sac fly to right by Zrust brought in Kobza. Beard scored Flyr on a sac fly to center.
Hindsight being what it is, Columbus will regret a few other scoring chances. The Discoverers had two on and two down in the first but failed to score any more on a ground out. Young was stranded at second in the third inning with two out.
"Colin had everything working," Johnson said.... "He was making it for the defense, and when they put the ball in play, we made some plays. We would have liked to have had a few more hits here and there and give ourselves some more breathing room. Usually when you do the things we did, you come out on the other end. They just put one inning together that got us."
Columbus didn't have any time to feel sorry for itself. CHS was back on the diamond at Pawnee Park Legion Field Monday evening against No. 9 Omaha Westside. The game concluded after deadline for print. Check online and in Wednesday's issue for more.
"Walk-off grand slams don't happen very often, anywhere. It certainly wasn't on our mind even in that situation," Johnson said. "It was pressure packed, but you felt like you had a little breathing room; then all of a sudden in one swing its over."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.