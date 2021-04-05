Walk-off grand slam stuns Columbus baseball

It's a way to lose that most baseball players never even consider let alone live through. Columbus High suffered the harsh reality of the most rarest of walk-offs on Saturday in Blair.

Up 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Columbus surrendered five runs - the final four of which came on a grand slam.

The combination of an error, a single, hit batter, catcher's interference and a deep drive to left denied Columbus a three-game winning streak and the chance to move above .500. Instead, the Discoverers left 5-6 and simply stunned by what had just happened.

"All of a sudden, up 4-1 then lose the game in one swing. We certainly didn't see it coming," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "It was more disbelief than upset. It was frustrating; obviously surprised with the way that one ended."

Columbus came into the final inning having scored single runs in the first and third and plated two in the fourth.

On the mound, Colin Flyr was carving up the Blair lineup. He had nine strikeouts, one walk and four hits in six innings. He left after a single in the seventh put two runners on. An error at short in the first at bat left Blair runners at first and second when he came off the mound.