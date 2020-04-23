Wilcox still holds Division I dreams

Columbus High senior Cole Wilcox's passion for baseball is evident to anyone that has had the opportunity to see him play.
From a young age, Wilcox remembers playing T-ball, where his love for the sport started.
The senior Discoverer remembers watching his favorite player Derek Jeter in his historic career for the Yankees and going to Husker games and knew one day he wanted to play Division I baseball.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wilcox has lost his last chance to play baseball in a Columbus High uniform, which was a disappointing blow as he and the rest of the seniors were hoping to get Columbus back to its first state tournament since 1953.
When the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) canceled spring sports on April 2, those aspirations were cut short.
"There was some disappointment because of our expectations for this spring season with the team," Wilcox said. "We thought we had a good team and that we were going to do big things. Besides the disappointment, it was just kind of like you didn’t know how to feel."
Wilcox's baseball career isn't over though. He still has American Legion baseball this summer and will go to Southeast Community College to continue his athletic career.
"I think for us baseball players since we have summer I don’t think it’s as bad since the summer season is still on," Wilcox said. "We’re looking forward to that and still throwing and hitting every day."
Although Wilcox is starting his collegiate career at Southeast Community College, his eventual goal is to still play for a Division I program.
This dream played directly into why he chose to go to SCC.
The Storm has a history of placing its players at D-1 teams. Aaron Palensky who is the three-hitter for the Huskers played for Southeast Community College two years ago.
"That’s the main reason I’m going there," Wilcox said. "If you look at the history of players and where the coaches have got players most of them are D-1. There’s a lot of good players that have gone out of Southeast. That’s kind of why I’m going there."
While he has played a majority of his baseball in Columbus, playing in Beatrice will be somewhat of a homecoming for the senior.
He used to live in Beatrice and his connections to his former town helped set up his college offer.
His grandma knows some of the coaches and told them about Wilcox. The coaches made a trip down to Columbus and decided to extend an offer.
Southeast has proven to be one of the most competitive teams in the country for junior college baseball.
"I think we’re going to be good," Wilcox said. "They already compete against the top teams in the country. I just can’t wait to be a part of that, just so they can see what I can do."
It should be no surprise that Wilcox is going on to play college baseball.
He has impressed coaches at every step of his athletic career and hopes to continue to do the same at SCC.
"Cole is someone who will be tough to replace as we go into next season," Columbus High head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He’s a great competitor and we’re excited for him with his opportunity to go to Southeast Community College. He’s a guy that had a goal of playing baseball in college.
"I think he’ll be successful at it. It’s a sport he loves. He’s just been a solid consistent presence on our varsity team since parts of his freshman year and most of his sophomore and junior year. He has excellent composure on the mound. He’s an excellent and talented fielder. He just a solid person. He’s a guy that will be tough to let go of, but we’re excited for his future and what he can do at the next level."
Johnson added that he believes Wilcox has what it takes to make it to a Division I program.
"It would be exciting for him because he's the one that earned it and deserves it," Johnson said. "He's the one that did the work and put in the time and effort. Cole certainly deserves it. I think that Cole will get out there and earn it. It’s exciting for us as coaches to see that and get to see the players regardless of what level they play at.
"It’s fun to see them move on.
"Our goal is to build a relationship that lasts beyond baseball and to pass on that love for the game that we have as coaches. To see guys have the opportunity to get another four years to play baseball is always exciting for us regardless of what level. I try to keep track and see how they’re doing each year."
