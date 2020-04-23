Wilcox still holds Division I dreams

It should be no surprise that Wilcox is going on to play college baseball.

He has impressed coaches at every step of his athletic career and hopes to continue to do the same at SCC.

"Cole is someone who will be tough to replace as we go into next season," Columbus High head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He’s a great competitor and we’re excited for him with his opportunity to go to Southeast Community College. He’s a guy that had a goal of playing baseball in college.

"I think he’ll be successful at it. It’s a sport he loves. He’s just been a solid consistent presence on our varsity team since parts of his freshman year and most of his sophomore and junior year. He has excellent composure on the mound. He’s an excellent and talented fielder. He just a solid person. He’s a guy that will be tough to let go of, but we’re excited for his future and what he can do at the next level."

Johnson added that he believes Wilcox has what it takes to make it to a Division I program.